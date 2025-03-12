CBS Sports released their latest mock draft and with the Dolphins at pick #13 they have Miami taking someone who is the very beset at his position group in this draft that is too good to pass up in their eyes.

Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn St

“Tyler Warren could help boost the Dolphins’ offense in both the run game as a blocker and in the passing game as a target over the middle for Tua Tagovailoa. He’s the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as college football’s top tight end, and he is the only college football player since 2017 with at least 30 snaps at out at tight end, out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback in a season, per CBS Sports Research. Head coach Mike McDaniel could have his own George Kittle down in South Florida.”

Overview

The ultimate “whatever, whenever” player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league. Strengths Big, athletic, tough and competitive.

Carries a ton of alpha energy on the field.

Does whatever is necessary to help his team win.

Handled short-yardage runs with direct snaps and Wildcat looks.

Impressive early quickness and speed variance in his routes.

Hips are smooth getting in and out of his break points.

Doesn’t need much workspace to make the catch.

Unfazed by contact when securing contested catches.

Hands are natural, skilled and strong.

Runs the track and tags defenders on lead blocks.

Plays with strain and foot chop at the point of attack. Weaknesses Too easily contacted and redirected within the pattern.

Logged reps where he would coast or run nonchalant routes.

Will see limited separation as a vertical target.

Room for improvement with hand placement as a base blocker.

Hands get wide and grabby working up to second-level targets.

Draft Profile: Bio

Tyler Warren, a versatile tight end out of Penn State, has steadily climbed the depth chart to become a key weapon in the Nittany Lions’ offense. The 6’6″, 256-pound junior hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he was a standout multi-sport athlete at Atlee High School. Warren’s journey from high school quarterback to Big Ten tight end showcases his exceptional athleticism and adaptability.

After appearing in just two games as a true freshman, he saw action in all 13 games in 2021, contributing both as a receiver and in short-yardage rushing situations. His sophomore campaign in 2022 saw increased involvement in the passing game, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Warren’s breakout came in 2023, where he started 12 games and finished with 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

Warren’s athletic background as a former quarterback has translated well to the tight end position, allowing him to develop into a multi-faceted offensive threat. His performance in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, where he posted a career-high 127 receiving yards, showcased his potential as a game-changing tight end at the next level. With 11 career touchdown receptions, Warren has already etched his name in the Penn State record books, tying for fourth all-time among Nittany Lion tight ends.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional athleticism and versatility, allowing for deployment all over the formation

Natural hands-catcher with the ability to pluck the ball away from his body

Displays quick feet and sharp route-running skills, creating separation off the line of scrimmage

Tough runner after the catch, consistently falling forward and fighting for extra yardage

Red zone threat with a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage

Willing blocker with a nasty demeanor, looking to put defenders on the ground

Experience as an H-back, providing value as a lead blocker on sweeps and tosses

High football IQ stemming from his background as a quarterback

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Relatively new to the tight end position, still developing consistency in all aspects of the role

Blocking technique needs refinement, occasionally plays over his toes and loses leverage

Limited experience as an in-line blocker against top-tier edge defenders

Production has been inconsistent due to sharing snaps in a deep tight end rotation

Could benefit from adding more muscle mass to his frame for improved play strength