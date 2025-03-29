Lead NFL Draft Writer for NFL.com, Eric Edholm, released his 2.0 Mock Draft on Friday. With the 13th overall pick in Round 1, he has Miami addressing a huge need in their secondary. The interesting thing about this draft is that Edholm has the Browns selecting Abdul Carter with the 2nd overall pick and then trading back into Round 1 to select Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback out of Colorado. If that were to happen, Cleveland would steal the night and have all of the headlines after Night one.

“There are big needs on both lines of scrimmage, but the Dolphins also don’t have a clear-cut starter opposite Jalen Ramsey at corner. Johnson could fit better in a man-heavier scheme, as Miami was a big Cover 2 team last season. That said, the Fins might be thrilled that he’s even available at No. 13; the pedigreed cover man would have been projected to go much higher had injuries not derailed his 2024 season.”

“He’s a great athlete and is going to test really well, but his coverage comes from his eyes and not his feet, so you may need to play him in off coverages and limit his press.” — AFC national scout

Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route runners. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern don’t stand out as significant impediments to what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler.

Positives

Top-tier coverage instincts and route combination recognition skills

Ideal stature, physicality, and length to play on the perimeter in the NFL in press coverage and in run support

Coverage versatility makes him a potential high-end starter for any coverage scheme and defense

Negatives

Sufficient in-space tackler who experienced missed tackle regression in 2024

Height and frame can be a limiting factor for sharp transitional quickness in off-coverage

Aggressive hands can, at times, create excess contact downfield and tempt officials to make calls

Background

Will Johnson was born in Detroit, MI, and played high school football at Grosse Point South HS. Johnson was a two-way superstar for the program, playing on offense, defense, and special teams.

His monster production helped yield All-State honors and a 5-star recruiting ranking (247 Sports) as one of the most coveted prospects in the entire country. Johnson garnered interest from national powerhouses like Texas, Ohio State, and USC but ultimately chose to become a second-generation Wolverine.

Johnson’s father, Deon, played corner for the Michigan program in the 1990s, and Will followed in his father’s footsteps when he enrolled during the winter 2022 semester for strength and conditioning work.

By the fall, Johnson was a true freshman starter and a budding star for the dominant Wolverines’ defense. He collected Freshman All-American honors in 2022, First-Team All-American honors in 2023, and was named the defensive MVP of Michigan’s National Championship victory against the Washington Huskies.

Tale Of The Tape

It doesn’t take long to find Will Johnson on the tape. He’s a prototype build at cornerback who moves well for a player of his stature. His vision and anticipation open the door for contested throws that few will make, including jumping short route combinations in zone from depth.

Thanks to his length and linear explosiveness, Johnson can convert those opportunities into ball production and has reaped the benefits with a number of pick-sixes throughout his career. His wingspan is a massive asset to the player he is in coverage, both on the body of receivers at the catch point and when attacking the angle of the throw to go for the takeaway.

His play at Michigan is complemented by discipline in all phases. This isn’t a ball-hawking defender that doesn’t bring value on running downs. He’s big and long, and it’s difficult to wall off or block him on the perimeter. Johnson offers good eye discipline and feel for developing blocks, quickly stepping up to play, and setting a hard edge in run support.

He’s generally been a reliable tackler in this phase as well — although his missed tackle rate has shown some regression from prior seasons. In all, he should be considered a reliable option when playing support in addition to his coverage duties.

Thanks to his functional strength, he does well altering releases and compressing throwing windows throughout the contact area. When he gets attached to receivers and rides them through that space, he can be guilty of grabbing too long to disrupt the timing of these routes. He has the needed athleticism and length to trust himself more in these instances and avoid tempting officials with extra contact that could draw a flag.

He’s loose enough through the hips to flip and carry vertically — although he doesn’t necessarily have the best immediate speed in transition. This includes when he’s charged with triggering from out of the pedal. Johnson is much more impactful and explosive from flat-footed reads, so allowing him to play from some depth is a good way to keep him rooted to the ground and ready to flash and react.

He does an excellent job of spacing multiple routes, utilizing his transitional ability, instincts, and length to play multiple routes simultaneously. He’s not the most quick-footed corner, but he covers his flaws with a high football IQ.

Johnson can play press, off-man, and zone. He’s a technician who offers physicality and ball skills alike, making him one of the most complete defenders eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. Expect him to take some time before fully blossoming against NFL talent, but the splash plays should show up early for Johnson in coverage, even against pristine competition.

He can be a perennial Pro Bowl talent and one of the best players at his position by the end of his rookie contract.

Ideal Scheme Fit, Role

Will Johnson is a scheme transcendent talent with the versatility to play in press, off-man, or zone coverage. His impact with ball production is most prominent when playing with vision through to the quarterback, offering his instincts and route combination feel a chance to shine.

His high hips can best be mitigated with opportunities in press. He affords usage solutions for all of the critiques in his game and should be a key starter from the jump in the NFL.