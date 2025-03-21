We have a long way to go in the off-season, and many things could happen.



Free agency is ongoing; fewer starting caliber veterans remain available.



And there will be many roster changes throughout the NFL, with players coming and going.



Of course, there is the draft in late April, in which the Miami Dolphins have ten picks.



Yet, thus far, the decisions by General Manager Chris Grier have been underwhelming at best.



We can argue that Chris Grier is suffering the consequences of the contract extensions and negotiations over the past few years with players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey.



Grier has not made any splashy moves to bring in players who could be starters and make an immediate impact because the Dolphins do not have the salary cap dollars available.



Then again, there are ways to free up money and make deals if Grier and the Dolphins’ top brass wanted to.



And the Dolphins have ten draft picks at their disposal.



But Grier and the Dolphins are looking at 2025 as a bridge year with the focus that with two years of rebuilding through free agency and the draft, 2026 is the target.



That would coincide with the next two years of Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract, as we are committed to him through 2026.



Chris Grier, for very inexplicable reasons, does not appear to be fighting for his job.



Should the Dolphins not significantly improve in 2025, will Chris Grier remain with the team in another capacity, and owner Stephen Ross replace him as General Manager?



Coach Mike McDaniel will be the casualty, and the new General Manager will be free to choose the new head Coach.



These are merely speculations.



The team’s direction in 2025 will be revealed in the next few months.









