The Dolphins have added depth at numerous positions through nearly two weeks in free agency.

One of those positions is tight end, as the team added Pharoah Brown, a veteran in-line tight end option who should compete with incumbent Julian Hill for playing time and, possibly, a roster spot.

Brown and Hill will fight to play the majority of snaps alongside Jonnu Smith.

While both Brown and Hill are good options, Miami should add a younger option to create more upside at the position and be an heir apparent for Jonnu Smith.

Tyler Warren is an option if the team decides to upgrade their offense early in the draft.

However, for this exercise, I thought the Dolphins would draft someone like Jahdae Barron or Kenneth Grant at number 13 to help the defense reach another level.

In this scenario, there is still a guy who can play right away at tight end and be the top option for the future.

That player is Mason Taylor.

The last name should be familiar to Dolphins’ fans as Mason is the son of hall of famer and longtime Dolphins’ player, Jason Taylor.

While Mason would be a fan favorite because of his last name alone, his play more than speaks for itself.

Mason, a South Florida native who played for high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, starred in his three seasons with the LSU Tigers.

Taylor was one of the best tight ends in Tiger history, as he amassed 129 receptions, 1,308 yards and six touchdowns during his three-year career.

A 2024 Third-Team All-SEC member, Taylor became the first tight end in LSU history with over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards, with 72 of his receptions going for first downs.

He also set the single-season record for most receptions by a tight end in LSU history with 55 receptions in 2024.

Even at 6’5, 251 pounds, Taylor ranked as one of the most athletic tight ends at the draft combine in February.

While Taylor might need to work on his strength to be a true do-it-all tight end, Taylor can spend his rookie year moving between the line of scrimmage and being flexed out at wide.

Similar to Jonnu Smith, Taylor can create mismatches as he will be too big for most cornerbacks and more athletic than most linebackers.

In the future, Taylor can serve as a move tight end while the Dolphins continue to develop someone like Julian Hill to serve primarily as the blocking/in-line tight end in Mike McDaniel‘s offense.

Later in his career, Taylor will be able to serve both functions and provide great value for a team that likes athletic tight ends.

For a coach who likes to be able to utilize tight ends in multiple roles, there is not a better option in the middle rounds of the draft than Mason Taylor.