We can talk about free agents and draft picks until every pick is made and every free agent has been signed. But the answer to what ails the Miami Dolphins may be something not often considered but whose time has come.

It is no secret the Dolphins have trouble winning cold weather games. It is also no secret whenever the franchise has had success they did it with an overpowering running game combined with a stout defense.

I only write this as something worth pondering. Not something for this year.

Would it be a good idea for the Dolphins to install a cold-weather practice facility for the team to practice in order to get used to playing in cold weather?

Would something like this be feasible? Like everyone else I really don’t know the answer to this and I guess we will not until it’s tried.

But considering the history it might be an idea whose time has come.

I think football can still be won the old fashioned way. With 3 yards and a cloud of dust. Admittedly it is not as exciting as throwing the ball all the field.

But it can be just as if not more effective especially for a team that struggles in cold weather.

An organization and its players would have to buy in to make it work

But the trade-off might be worth it. Defense, as well as properly executed fundamentals, can win a lot of games.

Maybe even a lot of playoff games.

If the current rebuild fails to materialize would you as a fan be willing to see the Dolphins revert back to an old school style of play.

And is a cold-weather facility a good idea?

Remember: "Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins" 🐬

