The NFL awarded the Miami Dolphins 4 compensatory picks on Tuesday. Giving them 11 picks overall in the upcoming NFL Draft in late April.

The comp picks come at the end of Round 3, the 2nd comp pick. PICK #98. The first comp pick at the end of Round 4 Pick #135. Then, in Rd 7, they get Comp Picks #253 and #256.

Miami acquired these picks due to the losses last offseason of Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and DeShon Elliott.

Here is a list of all of Miami’s draft picks.

First round — No. 13 overall

Second round — No. 48 overall

Third round — No. 98 overall

Fourth round — No. 116 overall

Fourth round — No. 135 overall

Fifth round — No. 150 overall

Fifth round (via Broncos) — No. 155overall

Seventh round (via Bears) — No. 224 overall

Seventh round — No. 231 overall

Seventh Round—No 253 overall

Seventh round — No. 256 overall

The Dolphins enter the upcoming draft with many holes they need to fill. From depth on offense at tight end and running back to adding more quality pieces on the offensive line and maybe finding a starter at left guard.

On defense, Miami needs help at cornerback, safety, linebacker, and defensive line (DE and DT). They will have their work cut out for them, but having this many picks will go a long way in helping address the many needs this team has.