As we progress through the free agency period, General Manager Chris Grier is acting as predicted.



He is signing mid-tier “value” players with the expectation that he will hit on enough to improve the roster.



Grier has not made any “splash” big-money moves.



And, from my perspective as a fan, I am perfectly ok with that.



With Grier’s tight salary cap dollars, reshaping Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract would be one way he could free up substantially more dollars.



That would be a huge mistake.



The Miami Dolphins’ contract awarded to Tua last year keeps them tied to him through at least 2026.



A restructuring would extend the team’s commitment to him.



It also restricts the team’s abilities, allowing more flexibility to bring in some high-dollar, high-caliber, proven players in future years.



Thus far this year and last, we have seen what happens during free agency when your hands are tied.



Let’s hope, as I’m confident Grier is, that some of the signed players succeed in Miami.



Thus far, the Dolphins have signed backup quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, offensive lineman Larry Borom, offensive guard James Daniels, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, safety Ashtyn Davis, linebacker K.J. Britt, running back Alexander Mattison, and tight end Pharaoh Brown.



The most expensive signing was James Daniels, who will have an average annual salary of eight million dollars, although Zach Wilson could earn ten million dollars with incentives.



I suspect James Daniels could have earned a richer contract, but he is coming off an Achilles tear he suffered in week four of the 2024 season.



Chris Grier is often criticized for his decisions as General Manager, but given the team’s constraints in 2025, albeit self-inflicted, Grier is managing the money well thus far.



And Grier has done this without restructuring Tua’s contract.



Let’s give Grier credit when credit is due.



