In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, with Kevin Dern, he previews free agency from a Miami Dolphins perspective, how they may approach it, and some targets they may go after. He also talks about a mock draft scenario that could play out draft night for the Dolphins.—All this and more will be on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
Related Posts
Landon and Jeff Show: Dolphins Draft Predictions
April 2, 2020
Joe Rose says he has Been Told Tyreek Hill got Wes Welker Fired
February 24, 2025
The NFL Draft is Almost Here- A Look Back on the Most Memorable Miami Dolphins NFL Draft Moments
April 17, 2022