March is a critical month for the Miami Dolphins as they shape their roster for the 2025 season. After finishing third in the AFC East with an 11-6 record, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Improving the roster will be a priority to enhance their postseason chances.

Free Agency and Franchise Tag Decisions

The first major event of March arrives on the fourth when teams must decide whether to apply the franchise or transition tag. Miami’s top free agent, safety Jevon Holland, will not receive the tag.

Head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged that Holland has “earned the right” to explore free agency. His expected price tag of at least $15 million annually is likely beyond what the Dolphins are willing to pay for a player at his position. This situation mirrors what happened with Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt in previous years. Miami’s decision not to tag Holland ends his time with the team unless the market develops unexpectedly in their favor.

Retaining Key Free Agents

Before the March 12 free agency window officially opens, the Dolphins will look to re-sign select pending unrestricted free agents. The team has 25 pending UFAs, and while not all will return, certain players fit within their financial and roster plans.

Wide receiver River Cracraft, guard Robert Jones, defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, edge rusher Cam Brown, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, and safety Elijah Campbell are among those with a strong chance of returning. Their potential re-signings would provide continuity at key depth positions. Miami’s approach suggests they will prioritize affordability and system fit rather than making splash signings.

Cap Space and Veteran Contract Adjustments

Miami currently sits under the $279.2 million salary cap for 2025 but will need to create additional room. The team must account for free-agent signings, draft picks, and in-season flexibility. Restructuring contracts or releasing high-priced veterans will be necessary to free up space.

Nine Dolphins players carry cap hits exceeding $10 million. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the list at $39.2 million, edge rusher Bradley Chubb at $28.7 million and wide receiver Tyreek Hill at $27.7 million. Left tackle Terron Armstead, with a $22.8 million cap hit, is another player to watch. He has reportedly agreed to lower his base salary from $13.3 million to $1.2 million, which would reduce his cap number to around $9 million. Despite this gesture, Miami could still choose to move on from the veteran, especially with second-year tackle Patrick Paul waiting for an expanded role.

Chubb’s situation is also uncertain. Coming off a major knee injury that sidelined him for the 2024 season, he carries no guaranteed salary for 2025. A significant pay cut is the most likely outcome if he remains with the team. Otherwise, Miami could designate him as a post-June 1 release.

Targeting Free Agents from Other Teams

Miami’s approach in free agency will likely prioritize quantity over high-priced signings. The roster currently has 47 players under contract, meaning depth additions will be a priority.

Last offseason, the Dolphins’ most expensive incoming free agent was linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who signed a three-year, $26.3 million deal. A similar spending pattern should be expected this year, with Miami focusing on mid-tier free agents to round out the roster rather than pursuing top-dollar players. Positions such as offensive line, defensive line, and secondary could be targeted based on roster needs and potential departures.

Final Thoughts

March will set the course for the Dolphins’ 2025 season, with free agency and roster moves shaping the team’s outlook. Decisions on Jevon Holland, key free agents, and contract restructures for high-salary veterans will determine Miami’s financial flexibility moving forward. The front office maintains cap health while ensuring enough depth to remain competitive. How they handle these challenges will majorly affect their success next season.