The first week of NFL Free Agency is coming to a close, and the Miami Dolphins are announcing the signings they made during the legal tampering period.

It was a busy week for the Dolphins, who have addressed positions on both sides of the ball. However, the overwhelming fan sentiment has been negative, with fans wondering where the splash signings of years past are. The highest paid player Miami has signed thus far is offensive guard James Daniels, who earns an average annual salary of $8 million.

This is a far cry from the Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, and Terron Armstead acquisitions of previous offseasons, where Miami opted for big swings to fill their biggest holes. However, with a lack of financial flexibility and a litany of needs, Miami is taking a mature step forward this year.

On the Margins

One of the biggest issues with Miami’s philosophy over the years is that they struggle to win on the margins. Combining struggles in the draft with top-end free-agent talent leaves little room for players to perform above their pay grade. This stars and scrubs method of building a roster leads to spectacular performances from the likes of Tyreek Hill, but also a high level of variance from neglected positions, such as the interior of the offensive line.

Football is a weak-link sport. With so many geniuses on the field and on the sidelines, teams are more equipped than ever to attack a team’s biggest weakness. This means that now, more than ever, having depth is just as important as having game breakers. The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, had the top-end talent but also saw high-end performances from their under-the-radar pickups. Players like Mekhi Becton and Zack Baun each signed for under $4 million a piece but turned into key contributors down the stretch, and with the right vision, the latter became a defensive player of the year candidate.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t to say that Miami acquired a Zack Baun, or that they are a Super Bowl contending roster. However, the Dolphins simply had too many needs to go fishing for whales this time around. The theme of the last couple seasons has been weak links and injuries leading to adversity down the stretch, and in an ideal world, opting for depth and quantity should lead to more sustainability in those situations.

If the bargain bin finds of James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and others can play above their salaries AND Miami can have a strong draft, we could conceivably be looking at a much better team in 2025. It’s a lot to ask for, but if the expectation is Super Bowl contention, it’s what the Dolphins need this season.