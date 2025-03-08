Now the NFL season has drawn to a close now Super Bowl, it’s now time to reflect on the 2024/25 season. And in the NFL, success is now measured off the field as well as on it.

With that in mind, the team at The Sports Geek have analyzed NFL viewership data to reveal which teams are capturing the attention of fans the most.

For this, The Sports Geek totalled up the number of views each team got for each of their regular season highlights video on the official NFL YouTube account, and then found the average number of views for each team.

The Miami Dolphins rank #27 for the most watched team this season, receiving an average of just 918,471 views per game. Meaning the Dolphins were the 6th least watched team this season.

Here is a table showing the average YouTube views each NFL team got during the regular season:

Rank Team Average number of views
1 Kansas City Chiefs 2,282,353
2 Baltimore Ravens 2,100,000
3 San Francisco 49ers 1,912,353
4 Dallas Cowboys 1,854,824
5 Detroit Lions 1,778,118
6 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,686,471
7 Buffalo Bills 1,532,529
8 Philadelphia Eagles 1,517,706
9 Cincinnati Bengals 1,468,941
10 Minnesota Vikings 1,397,352
11 Green Bay Packers 1,389,765
12 New York Jets 1,379,647
13 Washington Commanders 1,344,412
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1,252,706
15 Houston Texans 1,242,353
16 Los Angeles Rams 1,234,824
17 Atlanta Falcons 1,223,471
18 Seattle Seahawks 1,199,412
19 Denver Broncos 1,192,588
20 Chicago Bears 1,091,941
21 Cleveland Browns 1,076,706
22 New Orleans Saints 1,009,529
23 Los Angeles Chargers 991,765
24 Arizona Cardinals 955,176
25 New York Giants 953,882
26 Las Vegas Raiders 947,765
27 Miami Dolphins 918,471
28 New England Patriots 879,471
29 Carolina Panthers 767,529
30 Indianapolis Colts 725,588
31 Jacksonville Jaguars 706,000
32 Tennessee Titans 634,941