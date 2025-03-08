Now the NFL season has drawn to a close now Super Bowl, it’s now time to reflect on the 2024/25 season. And in the NFL, success is now measured off the field as well as on it.

With that in mind, the team at The Sports Geek have analyzed NFL viewership data to reveal which teams are capturing the attention of fans the most.

For this, The Sports Geek totalled up the number of views each team got for each of their regular season highlights video on the official NFL YouTube account, and then found the average number of views for each team.

The Miami Dolphins rank #27 for the most watched team this season, receiving an average of just 918,471 views per game. Meaning the Dolphins were the 6th least watched team this season.

Here is a table showing the average YouTube views each NFL team got during the regular season: