The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest 7-round mock draft. With their ten picks, the Miami Dolphins address many of their needs, specifically on the offensive line and at safety.

Also, check out the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Stimulator. CLICK HERE

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

“With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Miami Dolphins’ top priority. They could address that early in the NFL Draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with long arms, a strong anchor, and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.”

Overview

Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard. Strengths Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.

Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.

Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.

Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.

Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.

Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.

Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.

Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.

Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect. Weaknesses Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.

Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.

Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.

Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.

Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.

Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.

Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.

Round 2, Pick #48: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

“For all the talent the Dolphins have at skill positions, their trenches on both sides of the ball will need some work if they’re going to make their way out of NFL purgatory. A double-down along the offensive line wouldn’t be surprising.”

Overview

Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle. Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time. Strengths Dense frame with excellent thickness through limbs.

Patient with hands but fires them with timing and accuracy.

Uses posture and core to control rushers once he’s locked in.

Space-eating frame will be tough to beat quickly inside.

Able to shove angle blocks around with upper-body strength.

Does a nice job of finding and fitting up second-level targets. Weaknesses Has trouble sitting heavy and anchoring against bull-rushers.

Below-average recognition and response to twists.

Doesn’t bend and slide well enough to protect his inside edge.

Lacks leverage and hand placement as a drive blocker.

Falls off of base blocks due to inconsistent body control.

Round 3, Pick #98: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

“Jaylen Reed is a big-bodied safety who can cover deep, in the box, and in the slot. His physicality could make him a popular option early in his career in big nickel or big dime formations.”

Reed has NFL size and good overall production as a two-year starter but there are concerns on tape. He plays with natural instincts and route awareness to make plays on the ball but is too inconsistent in finding where he needs to be in coverage. He doesn’t run well enough to play over the top or handle certain targets in man coverage. He’s physical enough as a run supporter but needs to improve his approach as an open-field tackler. Reed is best suited to play as a backup safety in downhill zone coverages.

Strengths

Well-built with the strength to play down low.

Sees route developments from zone coverage.

Trusts instincts and eyes for quick trigger on the throw.

Effective add-on run defender in the box.

Does a good job of slipping blocks to find work as a tackler. Weaknesses Misreads and mental mistakes were costly.

Occasionally turns his hustle down or off.

Lacks play speed and range for single-high looks.

Could struggle to stay connected in man coverage underneath.

Comes in hot and lacks agility to recover as an open-field tackler.

Round 4, Pick #116: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Overview

Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come.

Round 4, Pick #135: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

The only things keeping Bowman from a higher grade is a lack of NFL size and his inconsistencies as a tackler. He’s fluid and athletic to man up over the slot. He’s meddlesome to float around looking for playmaking opportunities in zone coverage. He’ll struggle matching on big bodies and will get beat on jump balls downfield. He loves to rocket downhill to support the run but he lacks stopping power and will miss his share of tackles. His size and tackling inconsistency might be a concern for some teams, but he’s too instinctive and versatile to overlook as a safety/corner hybrid with starting talent.

Round 5, Pick #150: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Bassa is a weak-side linebacker prospect who played inside at Oregon to get the best athletes on the field. He’s a little bit mechanical as a run defender and will flow downhill before properly diagnosing, but he keeps himself clean using his hands to separate. He needs to pursue with better leverage to prevent overflow, but he does what is needed to get involved with the play. He’s capable on passing downs, with man-cover talent and an ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer. A move to Will linebacker would allow Bassa to play more run-and-hit football, which could bolster his chances as a good ‘backer with the potential to develop into a starter.

Round 5, Pick #155: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Overview

Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent. He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.

Round 7, Pick #224: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

On paper, Biggers has the measurables that teams search for along the defensive front, but he lacks the build of an NFL interior defender. He’ll flash with a big punch to drive a guard off his spot, but he logs too many reps where he’s slow into contact and jostled around at the point. He’s slow getting off the blocks and misses too many tries. Biggers offers no rush help. He needs to get stronger to take advantage of his length and will have to prove himself as a 3-4 defensive end in the pros.

Round 7, Pick #231: Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

Height, weight, speed prospect who finished five years of college with just two seasons of double-digit catches. Neyor is a long-strider with the ability to separate in his stems and turns. His nearly seven-foot wingspan is on display with catch-radius grabs, but he lacks the toughness and hand strength to finish when contested. His blend of size, speed and separation potential is valuable, but his skill level still needs to be developed, which could make him a practice squad candidate.