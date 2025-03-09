The team at ProFootballNetwork.com did a complete 7-round mock draft, and with the Dolphins having ten selections, below is who they have Miami selecting in their mock draft.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

“The Miami Dolphins are hurting on the interior offensive line, and that’s putting it mildly. Kelvin Banks Jr. played tackle in college, but at a high-hipped 6’5″, 315 pounds, with tone-setting physicality and space-eating explosiveness, he projects exceptionally well on the interior.”

Round 2, Pick #48: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

“Darius Alexander will be an older rookie, but he’s a high-end producer, a great archetypal fit at 6’4″, 305 pounds, with 34″ arms, and he’d hit the ground running alongside Zach Sieler.”

Round 3, Pick #98: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

“He’s not quite Jevón Holland, but Jonas Sanker can be his own type of beast with his 6’0″, 206-pound frame, free-flowing mobility, and all-encompassing playmaking imprint.”

Round 4, Pick #115: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Developmental wideout who offers an alluring blend of physical gifts and untapped potential. Williams is big, strong and fast but very raw as a route-runner and is unreliable with his hands. His production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option underneath. He excels on power sweeps and is willful enough for consideration on short-yardage and goal-line carries on direct snaps. The ball skills can be hit-or-miss. but there are flashes to work with on tape. The difference between “siren song” or “pot of gold” could rest in Williams’ technical development and the creativity of his play-caller.

Round 4, Pick #135: Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

A big cornerback with impressive athletic traits, Hill suffered through plantar fasciitis issues in 2024. He has good top-end speed but sticky transitions and average short-area burst, which limits his man-cover effectiveness. He plays with excellent route awareness in zone, with the ball skills and length to squeeze and close throwing windows around him. A heavy dose of 2023 tape is necessary to get the best feel for Hill, but he’s always been reliable in run support. Hill projects as a zone corner with good backup potential and a chance to climb the ranks with more experience.

Round 5, Pick #151: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Pocket passer with a seven-year college career prompted by three consecutive years of injuries while at Texas Tech. Shough will turn 26 in September, was in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon. He’s a talented passer with a live arm who is capable of making pro throws both intermediate and deep but battles inconsistency. He plays with good field vision, using his eyes to hold defenders and set up his throwing windows. Shough is confident and accurate when protected, but will flinch when pressure mounts, leading to spotty decision-making and big sacks. His size and passing talent will be enticing, but durability and mobility concerns are impediments he will need to overcome.

Round 5, Pick #156: Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Durable, unselfish guard prospect with broad hips and adequate upper-body power. Rogers is smooth and effective as a pulling blocker but struggles to generate movement as a drive blocker due to his lack of bend. He protects from a wide base with a punch that is direct and forceful. He struggles with foot quickness and balance to stay in front of athletic rushers and crafty counters, though. He offers Day 3 value, but the ceiling appears to be capped.

Round 7, Pick #226: Joseph Evans, DT, UTSA

NFL Draft Diamonds Profile

Player Summary:

Joe Evans was a 3-star recruit from Haynesville, LA, and went to Haynesville High School. He signed with LSU in 2019 before transferring to UTSA in 2022.

In 2019, Evans played in 4 games and recorded 7 tackles at LSU. In 2020, Evans played in 7 games and recorded 13 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks. During the 2021 season, Evans played 5 games in which he had 8 tackles and 2 TFLs. In 2022 Evans transferred to UTSA and played in 11 games where he recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. Last season in 2023 Brown played and started in all 13 games where he recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 2 Sacks

Player Strengths:

He has massive size and strength

Has a great get-off and uses his hands in pass rush but also has the size and strength for power moves

Uses his hands and length to create separation from the OL and shed blocks

Plays with great effort

Player Weaknesses:

Does not have a counter-move if his first move fails

Plays high at times which allows the OL to stop him at the line of scrimmage

Not stout against double team blocks

Round 7, Pick #233: C.J. Dippre, TE, Alabama

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Combination tight end who can help here and there as both a blocker and pass catcher. Dippre is a big target underneath and can win contested catches. His play speed appears to be average and he struggles to avoid contact when getting through his route. Dippre was used as a connected blocker and moving lead blocker at Alabama. He has the size to take on pro run-blocking challenges, but the aggression and finish is lacking. Dippre won’t stand out in either phase, but he’s adequate in both and has traits that should give him a chance to make a team.

Round 7, Pick #252: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview