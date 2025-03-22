Draft Analyst Chad Reuter of the NFL Network and NFL.com released a new 4-round mock draft. In it, he has Miami trading down in Rd 1 from Pick #13 to Pick #16 with the Arizona Cardinals.

In the trade, Miami moves down three spots and picks up a 3rd round pick, Pick #78 overall, while Miami parts with their second 4th round pick, at #135.

Trade 13 and 135 going to Arizona. Miami Receives 16 and 78.

In theory, I love the idea of moving down only three spots to pick up a 4th pick in the Top 100. What I don’t love with this mock is Miami selecting Jahade Barron, the CB out of Texas in Rd 1. While I think Barron is a great player, to me, he is a nickel cornerback, and Miami is in desperate need of a boundary CB, and I am unsure if Barron can be a boundary cornerback. If anything he may translate to a safety over time.

And if Miami does draft him, does that mean they may move Kader Kohou to the boundary cornerback position? Again, I am not in love with that because Kohou has found a role as a nickel cornerback and has done well there.

So, I like the idea of trading down, but with the 16th pick in this mock, I would have gone with Shemar Stewart, Walter Nolen, or Kenneth Grant over Barron.

Round 1, Pick #16: Jahade Barron, CB, Texas

“In this four-round mock, Barron joins second-round pick Xavier Watts (SPOILER ALERT!) to rebuild a Miami secondary in flux. Remember: The Eagles picked two defensive backs in the first two round last year — scooping up Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — and the strategy helped them win the Super Bowl. Barron proved his long speed with a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, so he could man the perimeter CB spot opposite Jalen Ramsey. That said, his inside/outside versatility is a major strength.”

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety. Strengths Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.

Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.

Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.

Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.

Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.

Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.

Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field. Weaknesses Limited exposure in man coverage.

Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.

Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.

Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.

Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.

Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Overview

Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end. Strengths Rare instincts create on-ball production.

Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.

Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.

Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.

Almost never penalized.

Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.

Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.

Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot. Weaknesses Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.

Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.

Below-average body control and reactive agility.

Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.

Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.

Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.

Round 3, Pick #78: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (PICK FROM TRADE WITH ARIZONA)

Overview

Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him. He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on. He plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic. Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro. Strengths Scans coverage in his route path and senses where to find openings.

Appears confident working into the middle of the defense.

Makes route adjustments to help a scrambling quarterback.

Catches with soft, sudden hands.

Comes off the ball with low pads and lifts into initial contact.

Played for a head coach who prioritizes blocking effort. Weaknesses Below-average acceleration off the line and into routes.

Routes are choppy and lack in-and-out quickness.

Needs a clean runway to get it going after the catch.

Requires much more technique work for NFL blocking chores.

Sloppy hand placement and spotty contact balance hurts his sustain.

Played in just 11 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to knee injury.

Round 3, Pick #98: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

A defensive lineman with rare traits, Walker might require a heavier lean on projection over tape. He’s tight-hipped and too upright to really sink in and command the gaps as an even-front defensive tackle. His success rate rises once he’s able to kick out wider in the alignment and engage in more man-to-man battles. Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts. The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor.

Strengths