While we wait on the upcoming draft I thought I would offer something I copyrighted earlier this year. It is too long for one post so I will post it in parts.

It’s called NFL CONSTITUTION [We the Miami Dolphins Perfect Season 1972] 🏈🏉

The Cowboys may have once been known as “America’s Team” but that moniker has fallen by the wayside in recent years.

However one thing still remains as enduring as the U.S. Constitution itself. The Miami Dolphins 1972 Season which is still the governance all other NFL teams need to be measured by.

Article 1

Hello I am Bob and something to know about me is, I was at the Orange Bowl when the Miami Dolphins beat the “Bad News Bears” to end their quest for an unbeaten season. A Lot of teams can call themselves Champions some can even cal themselves multiple champions but only one can say they are perfect.

In this historic document we are talking about Dolphins. No not the loveable bottlenose or even the thrilling Mahi-Mahi. We are talking about another type of Dolphin, that time has proven to be just as loveable and just as thrilling as their acrobatic cousins.

With another football season “Swiftly” approaching, we are talking about the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

In 1972, just four years shy of our nation’s bicentennial, the Miami Dolphins did something none of their land-dwelling counterparts has ever been able to match. They remain the only NFL football team in history to record an undefeated season.

Some try to takeaway from this tremendous team accomplishment by pointing to the fact the competition they faced that year was subpar.

But this view does not hold any water. The bottlenose Dolphin is equipped with a blow hole on the top of it’s head which stores and then blows out excess water when the Dolphin (an air breathing mammal) surfaces for oxygen which is exactly what the unbeaten/untied football Dolphins did in 1972.

Look out for Part 2 in my next post.

Remember “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

