1) Throughout NFL history many other teams have played similar schedules yet somehow did not win all their games. The competitive edge it takes to be at your best when everyone is trying a little harder to beat you can not be understated and neither can the pressure to keep winning.

2) In addition to being unbeaten the team led the league in both points scored and fewest points allowed. (Also the only time it has ever been done).

3) The team had to rely on their backup quarterback, Earl Morrall. A veteran who provided the Miami Dolphins with “real victories” rather than simply “moral” ones for most of the season, when starting quarterback Bob Griese broke a bone in his leg in week five. (A built-in excuse for a loss that never happened). Of course, having running backs Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris, the first backfield tandem to both rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, made it all possible. Not the equivalent of the 100 miles per day a sea Dolphin can travel. But extraordinary for a football team.

4) Although sporting an unblemished record, the warm-blooded Dolphins had to travel to Pittsburgh in frigid December to face an up-and-coming Steelers team fresh off an “immaculate reception” win the previous week vs the Oakland Raiders. After falling behind early in the game sensing the outgoing tide, it took a fake punt in the first half for a 37 yard first down and the return of quarterback Bob Griese in the 3rd quarter to pull off a small miracle on the road themselves to advance to the Super Bowl. What a gutsy move by coach Don Shula to reinsert Griese when the offense stalled. Creating a sea change, turning the tide in the game. Keeping the team afloat.

