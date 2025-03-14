The NFL Management Council has informed the Dolphins that they are taking away a 7th-round compensatory pick from them due to a recalculation. A Dolphins 7th-round compensatory pick went to the Saints instead, and picks by the Browns and Chargers have moved down the draft board in Rd 7.
This means Miami was only awarded 3 Compensatory picks, not four like was reported earlier this week.
Here is an updated list of all of Miami’s draft picks in this April’s draft.
- First round — No. 13 overall
- Second round — No. 48 overall
- Third round — No. 98 overall
- Fourth round — No. 116 overall
- Fourth round — No. 135 overall
- Fifth round — No. 150 overall
- Fifth round (via Broncos) — No. 155overall
- Seventh round (via Bears) — No. 224 overall
- Seventh round — No. 231 overall
- Seventh Round—No 253 overall
Seventh round — No. 256 overall
The Dolphins enter the upcoming draft with many holes they need to fill. From depth on offense at tight end and running back to adding more quality pieces on the offensive line and maybe finding a starter at left guard.
