The NFL Management Council has informed the Dolphins that they are taking away a 7th-round compensatory pick from them due to a recalculation. A Dolphins 7th-round compensatory pick went to the Saints instead, and picks by the Browns and Chargers have moved down the draft board in Rd 7.

This means Miami was only awarded 3 Compensatory picks, not four like was reported earlier this week.

Here is an updated list of all of Miami’s draft picks in this April’s draft.

First round — No. 13 overall

Second round — No. 48 overall

Third round — No. 98 overall

Fourth round — No. 116 overall

Fourth round — No. 135 overall

Fifth round — No. 150 overall

Fifth round (via Broncos) — No. 155overall

Seventh round (via Bears) — No. 224 overall

Seventh round — No. 231 overall

Seventh Round—No 253 overall

Seventh round — No. 256 overall

The Dolphins enter the upcoming draft with many holes they need to fill. From depth on offense at tight end and running back to adding more quality pieces on the offensive line and maybe finding a starter at left guard.