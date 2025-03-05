All off-season long, the Miami Dolphins’ safety position has been a hot topic.

With Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland expected to leave via free agency, the team will need to address the position with two or maybe even three additions to the room.

Add in the departure of Kendall Fuller, and Miami will need to revamp 3/5 of the secondary, with only Kader Kohou and Jalen Ramsey returning.

Earlier in the off-season, I mentioned the possibility of the team drafting Malaki Starks.

While Starks’ draft stock is falling, there is another defensive back who has seen his stock rise exponentially.

Meet Nick Emmanwori, a physically imposing defensive back from the University of South Carolina.

Emmanwori who is 6’3 and 220 pounds, was a consensus first team All-American and first team All-SEC player after recording 88 tackles, three for loss while also showing off his range with four interceptions.

Not only is Emmanwori physical, but he also has terrific speed as evidenced by a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown against Oklahoma.

Emmanwori was a very strong prospect but his performance at the NFL Combine solidified his standing as one of the best of the bunch.

He ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had a 43′ vertical jump, recorded an 11′ broad jump, and also tallied 20 reps in the bench press.

All those scores gave Emmanwori the top-ranked athletic scores among safeties at the combine.

I think the Dolphins could use that kind of athleticism in their defense.

With his size as well, Emmanwori could feature all over the backend of the defense, with him moving from a tradition middle of the field role and in the box.

If needed, Emmanwori could even feature as a bigger nickel corner on early downs to help stop the run while also having the ability to cover tight ends.

Emmanwori would be part of the Dolphins’ overhaul in the secondary as they remake the group with youth and athleticism.

Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, had a similar player in Kyle Hamilton while he was with the Ravens.

Think what Weaver could do with a player who has the skill of Emmanwori.

Emmanwori has the size to play the run and the athleticism to play the pass.

Every defensive coordinator could use that.

Pair him with a Billy Bowman of Oklahoma, who the team could select later in the draft, and the team would be set for the future.