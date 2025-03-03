My take on the Miami Dolphins top priorities by position in this year’s free agency period and the NFL draft:

Offensive Line

-The Offensive Line is a unanimously agreed-upon need for the Miami Dolphins, especially at Guard. Current Guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones are both free agents, and both were unspectacular, to say the least, in 2024.

-A combination of free agency and the draft must meet these needs.

-Chris Grier will likely need to spend some money to accomplish this endeavor.

-Free agent Mekhi Benton makes sense here if the Dolphins can get him. He is only 25 years old, was a bust with the New York Jets (who isn’t?), and is a converted Tackle turned Guard who had a very productive season with the Eagles.

-The draft should have several offensive linemen available in the early to middle rounds who can play both Guard and Tackle.

Safety

-With Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland expected to leave the Dolphins in free agency, the remaining safeties, Patrick McMorris and Jordan Colbert, do not provide the answers at Safety.

-There are alternatives through the draft, but the Dolphins also need another player.

-General Manager Chris Grier must draft a Safety and wait for the waiver wire for other possibilities.

Backup Quarterback

-A backup Quarterback is a must-have for the Miami Dolphins.

-Tua Tagovailoa is going to be injured again. That is a foregone conclusion.

-The 2023 season, when he played every game, was the exception, not the norm in his career.

-Why not go with some of the younger quarterback free agents, namely Zach Wilson or Mac Jones, to meet this need?

-Chris Grier should choose a backup with the potential for a higher ceiling in future years.

Cornerback

-With Kendall Fuller released, the Dolphins must find a complement to Jalen Ramsey.

-Storm Duck and Kader Kohou are capable potential replacements, but the Dolphins need another top cornerback opposite Ramsey.

-Free agent possibilities include D.J. Reed, Age 28; Nate Hobbs, Age 26 (although he plays primarily in the slot); and Byron Murphy, Age 27.

-The remaining needed positions are a “bruiser” running back who can break tackles in short-yardage situations, a linebacker to complement Jordyn Brooks, an interior defensive lineman to play along Zach Sieler, a wide receiver with some size to complement Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Malik Washington, and a tight end to complement Jonnu Smith.

That is at least ten players at the minimum to attempt to meet the Dolphins’ needs in 2025.

So, do the Math.

We will be lucky as Leprechauns if Grier hits on five of our ten draft picks, so the rest will have to come from free agency, the waiver wire, or unsigned free agents.

Wish us luck.