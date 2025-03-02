The team at ProFootballNetwork.com did a complete 7-round mock draft, and with the Dolphins having ten selections below is who they have Miami selecting in their mock draft.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

PFN: “When you have a quarterback with the injury history that Tua Tagovailoa has, your main priority has to be protecting your precious cargo. That could be reflected in the Miami Dolphins using an early draft pick on its offensive line.

Kelvin Banks Jr. has one of the highest ceilings of the offensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has a well-built frame with long arms, a strong anchor, and impressive agility with proper lower-half flexibility. His hand usage remains the biggest concern, but if he can iron that out, he has potential to be a long-term starter anywhere along the offensive line.”

Round 2, Pick #48: Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota St

PFN: “For all the talent the Dolphins have at skill positions, their trenches on both sides of the ball will need some work if they’re going to make their way out of NFL purgatory. A double-down along the offensive line wouldn’t be surprising.

North Dakota State has had two offensive linemen selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft in the last four years. Grey Zabel, an experienced starter with a nasty demeanor, good short-area quickness, and versatility across the offensive line, could make that three players in five years.”

Round 3, Pick #98: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn St

PFN: “A big-bodied safety with a large catch radius and impressive effort in a variety of defensive alignments, Kevin Winston Jr. is a toolsy defensive back who would be a welcomed addition to the Dolphins’ secondary.”

Round 4, Pick #115: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

NFL.com Draft Profile: Stewart falls below the classic size threshold as a 3-4 outside backer, but it might not matter much. He plays with all-day aggression and thirst for contact. He’s a decisive, linear rusher with the get-off and bend to win at the top of the rush, but he turns speed into power if tackles get too light on their feet. His entries of attack are fairly predictable and he needs to diversify his moves and counters. He’s violent at all contact points but is occasionally engulfed or knocked around some by size. The instincts are average but his pursuit range and closing burst can compensate. Despite a lack of size and length, the right ingredients are in place for Stewart to become an impactful starter within his first few years in the league.

Round 4, Pick #135: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

NFL.com Draft Profile: Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come.

Round 5, Pick #151: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

NFL.com Draft Profile: Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft.

Round 5, Pick #156: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

NFL.com Draft Profile: Assignment-oriented linebacker and patient tackle-collector from the second level. Lindenberg is long-legged with average play strength but posted explosive athletic-testing numbers last spring. He has trouble taking on blocks and coming out on top, so he might need to become more active at flowing downhill and tilting the odds in his favor. He recognizes blocking schemes and sees clearly into the backfield but allows separation when plays flow wide. He can handle basic zone drops but will be mismatched against route runners. The on-field tape is fairly average, but the traits scream special-teamer with backup potential.

Round 7, Pick #226: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

NFL.com Draft Profile: Smith is the fastest player on the field. If a cornerback presses him and misses, he better have safety help because Smith averaged 36.5 yards on his 10 career touchdown receptions. He lacks play strength to finish catches when contested and his hands are unreliable, which could lead to NFL quarterbacks losing confidence in him. He could be a tantalizing option for teams looking to take a chance on his speed late in the draft, but his ball skills are unlikely to improve enough for him to become a long-term option.

Round 7, Pick #233: Marcus Yarns, RB, Delaware

NFL.com Draft Profile: Two-year starter from the FCS who needs a very specific role to have a long-term chance. Yarns was a productive three-down player at Delaware. He’s a slender long-strider with good top-end speed but has very little contact balance and is not built for interior runs in the NFL. He will need to improve his route-running so he can rebrand as a change-of-pace slasher with pass-catching talent.

Round 7: Pick #252: Kendall Bohler, CB, Florida A&M

Following high school, Bohler opted to join Mercer.

In 2019 as a freshman Bohler saw action in just one game and played a total of 10 snaps at cornerback for the Bears. He recorded just one tackle, no assists, while adding no stops. In coverage Bohler notched up no pass breakups, no interceptions, and an elite QB rating when targetted of .0.

After the end of the season he transferred to Florida A&M where as a sophomore for the Rattlers in 2021 Bohler played in 9 games and logged 243 snaps for the Rattlers. He made 12 tackles, 2 assists, and had 4 stops. In coverage he totaled 5 pass breakups, no interceptions, and an elite QB rating when targetted of 44.6.

In 2022 as a junior Bohler played in 11 games and contributed on 415 snaps. He chalked up 23 tackles, 2 assists, and added 4 stops. In the secondary Bohler forced 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and gave up an elite QB rating when targetted of 34.0.

In 2023 as a senior Bohler saw action in 13 games while playing 704 snaps. He logged 36 tackles, 7 assists, and made 7 stops. In coverage Bohler had 9 pass breakups, one interception, and surrendered QB rating when targetted of 62.5.