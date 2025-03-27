The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest two-round mock draft. With their first two picks, Miami addresses two major roster needs: the offensive line and the secondary.
Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
“The Miami Dolphins were once again a letdown in 2024. They have so many weapons, and for some reason, they just cannot put it all together. Adding to their offensive front could prove critical as they may need to rely on DeVon Achane and company more than they have in seasons past.
Kelvin Banks Jr.” href=”https://collegefootballnetwork.com/players/kelvin-banks-jr” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener” data-internallinksmanager029f6b8e52c=”46348″>Kelvin Banks Jr. is technically sound, with elite strength in pass protection. His footwork is excellent, making him a standout in both the run and the passing game. Some teams might debate whether he’s best at tackle or guard, but either way, he projects as a long-term NFL starter.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.
Strengths
- Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.
- Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.
- Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.
- Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.
- Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.
- Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.
- Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.
- Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.
- Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect.
Weaknesses
- Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.
- Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.
- Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.
- Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.
- Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.
- Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.
- Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.
Round 2, Pick #48: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents. Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man. He also needs to develop his instincts and trust his eyes from zone coverage. He has average top-end speed but competes to shrink the receiver’s downfield catch odds using his length and ball skills. He’s more likely to spoil a catch than make a play on the football that results in a turnover, but that could change with more experience. He’s below average in run support, although he improved in that area in 2024. Thomas needs more seasoning, but he could become a good starter within two or three years.
Strengths
- Imposing size and length as a press corner.
- Stalls receiver’s release with a strong punch.
- Crowds and connects to the early stages of the route.
- Takes cues from receivers to turn, locate and play the throw.
- Seeks to occupy as much of the catch space as possible.
- Long arms are formidable weapons of catch disruption.
- Better attack and take-on against perimeter blocks in 2024.
Weaknesses
- Average body control to mirror wrinkles in the route.
- Roughhousing at break points could lead to penalties.
- Lacks anticipation and drive burst for off coverages.
- Below-average recovery speed once he’s beaten.
- Too much lunging and arm tackling in run support.