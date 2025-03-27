The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest two-round mock draft. With their first two picks, Miami addresses two major roster needs: the offensive line and the secondary.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

“The Miami Dolphins were once again a letdown in 2024. They have so many weapons, and for some reason, they just cannot put it all together. Adding to their offensive front could prove critical as they may need to rely on DeVon Achane and company more than they have in seasons past.

Kelvin Banks Jr.” href=”https://collegefootballnetwork.com/players/kelvin-banks-jr” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener” data-internallinksmanager029f6b8e52c=”46348″>Kelvin Banks Jr. is technically sound, with elite strength in pass protection. His footwork is excellent, making him a standout in both the run and the passing game. Some teams might debate whether he’s best at tackle or guard, but either way, he projects as a long-term NFL starter.”

