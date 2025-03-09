Tyler DeSena, a Dolphins Talk contributor, wrote a piece titled “What the Miami Dolphins Can Learn from the Deebo Samuel Trade”

The article makes a point that I agree with: Modern athletes are too skilled. They are bigger, stronger, and faster than ever before.

Because of these and other factors, the time has come for “Positionless Football.”

Athletes are too good to be restricted to traditional, one-dimensional positions.

Using the example of Deebo Samuel, who will now provide Washington with versatility on the outside, complementing their backs, who bring a combination of rushing, pass-catching, and pass and run blocking.

Versatility (Positionless) Football will make defenses have to prepare to defend so much more.

It will also lessen the impact a team will have if a player would have to miss playing time.

I have long been a proponent of utilizing multiple quarterback sets. It is not something we are used to seeing, but it has been proven to work—at least on the College level. It would be a tall order to implement it on the professional level because of salaries, etc., and thus far, it has not been adopted in the professional ranks.

However, several years ago, Princeton University actually used three quarterbacks in certain situations, and we were successful in doing so. Several, if not all, of their quarterbacks were left-handed throwers. Dillon Gabriel is waiting for a phone call.

What do you think that would do to a defense? It sure would be fun to find out. A team may even get more productivity from its second—and third-string quarterbacks since they do not have to shoulder the load all by themselves if called upon.

Remember: “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

For more visit my website https://flickerinthewater.com

Video: https://photos.app.goo.gl/FucUgHp8Y79fK6JW7