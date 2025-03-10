The legal tampering period in the NFL starts today, which basically means so does the offseason. Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and the entire Miami Dolphins staff have a lot of work to do. Many feel this is a make-or-break season for the current regime.

I expect the Dolphins to once again be players in the free-agent market, which obviously makes some of the following obsolete.

Many complain about content creators thinking they can be NFL GMs and all the mock drafts that get posted. I get it, but to them, I say get over it. For one thing, it’s fun. It keeps the football juices flowing during the offseason. Number two, it definitely gives us a better knowledge of players that will become the next generation of NFL players.

My goal is to write two different mock draft articles—one before free agency and one after free agency—to see how strategies could change for the Miami Dolphins.

For this exercise I did two different drafts with NO trades. The picks are from the draft I felt was best, my second draft. I will also include the results from the draft I didn’t choose.

1st round – Pick 13 – Tyler Warren – TE – Penn State – I’ll admit, this is partially a homer pick, but as a Penn State fan, I’ve seen a lot of Tyler Warren. It’s not often tight ends can be game changers. Warren can be that. Dolphins fans saw last year what a good tight end can bring to the offense. Imagine having two? Warren can play the in-line tight end spot as his blocking ability is more than adequate but he also brings the big play ability in the passing game. Warren put up gaudy numbers for the Nittany Lions last season Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 26 times for 218 yards and 4 touchdowns. Warren immediately becomes the heir apparent for Jonnu Smith as Smith turns 30 before the start of this season. Many will argue that this is a deep, tight-end draft, and they aren’t wrong, but Warren has the chance to be special, especially in McDaniel’s offense. (Draft not used – Kelvin Banks – OT – Texas)

2nd round – Pick 48 – Donovan Jackson – OG – Ohio State – I expect the Dolphins to bolster the guard spot in free agency, but they also need to add some bodies in the draft, and that’s what we do here in the second round. Jackson is 6’4” and 315 lbs. Jackson was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes. He is an immediate plug-and-play player. The Dolphins offensive line would immediately be a better unit with the addition of Jackson. (Draft not used – Tyleik Williams – DT – Ohio State)

3rd Round – Pick 98 – Omarr Norman-Lott – DT – Tennessee – In the third round, I continue to reinforce the trenches. This time, on the defensive side of the ball. Norman-Lott is undersized at 6’2” and 291 pounds. What Norman-Lott lacks in size, he makes up with quickness and athleticism. Norman-Lott’s strength comes in rushing the passer. He could struggle against the run, but being a sub-piece in the passing game is where he could excel. (Draft not used – Gunnar Helm – TE – Texas)

4th Round – Pick 115 – Jaylen Reed – S – Penn State – We go back to Happy Valley, this time adding a piece to the back end of the defense. This is another position where I expect Miami to add a body or two during free agency. I think it’s also prudent to add in the draft as well. Reed was a two-year starter at Penn State. Reed has a prototypical safety size of 6’0” and 211 pounds. Reed possesses good speed, running a 4.49 at the combine. Reed put up good numbers for the Nittany Lions, totalling 98 tackles (51 solo), 2.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Depending on what Miami does in free agency, Reed could be an immediate starter in Anthony Weaver’s defense. (Draft not used – Will Howard – QB – Ohio State)

4th Round – Pick 135 – Ollie Gordon II – RB – Oklahoma State – The Dolphins need a power back, and that’s what they get here in the fourth round, adding Gordon’s 6’2” and 225 pounds to the running back room. Gordon’s best season for the Cowboys came during his junior year in 2023. Gordon averaged 6.1 yards per carry on his 1,732 yards and found paydirt 21 times. Gordon’s senior season wasn’t as productive, with just 880 yards, but he still found the endzone 13 times. Gordon would be the thunder to Achane’s and Wright’s lightning. Gordon could be the answer to Miami’s short-yardage woes. (Draft not used – Sebastian Castro – S – Iowa)

5th Round – Pick 151 – Jamaree Caldwell – DT – Oregon – Miami makes a second investment in the defensive trenches, this time adding size to the room. Caldwell comes in at 6’2” and 332 pounds. Caldwell has the size to play nose but also is athletic enough to kick out to defensive tackle if needed. Caldwell won’t come in and be an immediate starter but will add rotational depth to a room that needs some. (Draft not used – Jamaree Caldwell – DT – Oregon)

5th Round – Pick 156 – Luke Kandra – OG – Cincinnati – Kandra is not a plug-and-play lineman. Kandra is an investment and developmental player. Kandra has adequate size at 6’5” and 319 pounds. Kandra is a very disciplined player, committing just one penalty in over 2000 career snaps. A year or two of marinating would be ideal for Kandra, backfilling a position of need. (Draft not used – Damien Martinez – RB – Miami)

7th Round – Pick 226 – Dante Trader Jr. – S – Maryland – Miami goes back to the Big Ten to double up at the safety position. Trader has the skills to line up in the slot, play single high or the role of robber. Trader’s versatility is something coveted as a safety in Anthony Weaver’s defense. Trader would more than likely have to earn his stripes on special teams but again, could develop into a safety of the future. It’s what you would expect from a seventh-round prospect. (Draft not used – Dante Trader Jr. – S – Maryland)

7th Round – Pick 233 – Dont’e Thornton – WR – Tennessee – Miami goes back to the offensive side of the ball, adding size to the receiver room. Thornton is 6’5” 205 pounds. Don’t sleep on his speed, either. Thornton ran a 4.3 forty-yard dash at the combine. Thornton is not a refined route runner, which is why a player of his physical ability is available in the seventh round. Thornton’s best season was his senior season. While he only caught 26 passes he converted those passes into 661 yards and 6 touchdowns. That equates to 25.6 yards per catch. Miami could use a receiver with this type of size and athleticism to develop. (Draft not used – Collin Oliver – LB – Oklahoma State)

7th Round – Pick 252 – Nick Martin – LB – Oklahoma State – Miami needs a linebacker to pair with Jordyn Brooks. Martin won’t be ready to fill that role yet. Being just five picks from Mr. Irrelevant, Martin is again a developmental practice squad project. Martin is undersized at 6’0” and 221 pounds, looking more like a safety than a linebacker. Martin’s best year was in 2023, his junior year, where he recorded an eye-popping 140 tackles (83 solo) with 6 sacks and 2 interceptions. (Draft not used – Bru McCoy – WR – Tennessee)

Overall I would be extremely happy with a draft like this. The second of the two mocks I did provided a much more favorable board for Miami. I was able to double up at Guard, Safety and Defensive Tackle. All positions of need. As well as adding a playmaking tight end, a power running back and a wide receiver with size. Also areas of need. If Grier gets fired after this season…….I’m available!