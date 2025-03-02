As the Miami Dolphins look ahead to the 2025 NFL season, one area of their defense that stands out as a critical focus is creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With quarterbacks being more athletic, especially when looking at the top QBs in the AFC, the Dolphins must find a way to create relentless pressure.

Miami already has promising talent on their roster that could help this come together on a week-in and week-out basis. One notable player is Jaelan Phillips, the explosive outside linebacker who has shown a knack for disrupting the passer. Phillips possesses all the tools needed to be a top-tier edge rusher, including a combination of speed, power, and advanced pass-rush techniques.

In 2024, Phillips flashed the potential to be the kind of playmaker the Dolphins need to elevate their defense. His ability to create havoc in the backfield could be a difference-maker for Miami in the upcoming season. Of course the big concern for Phillips is health but he has shown to be a pros pro and takes rehab seriously.

Another promising player is Chob Robinson, the young defensive lineman who has also showcased tremendous potential. Robinson, who has made waves with his raw talent and physicality, has the tools to be a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line. While often overlooked in a system that may favor edge rushers, Robinson’s development as a defensive tackle could allow Miami to apply consistent pressure from all angles, making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Both Phillips and Robinson have the potential to form a dynamic duo that can change the course of games by constantly forcing quarterbacks to make rushed decisions under duress.

Additionally, the Dolphins have been making moves to fortify their defensive front. At the 2025 NFL Combine, the team met with several promising defensive tackles who could add depth and explosiveness to their front line. Names like Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen could help instantly transform this defense.

With a solid rotation of both edge rushers and defensive tackles, the Dolphins have the chance to build a formidable pass rush that can keep opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

The ultimate goal for every team is to replicate what was seen in the 2025 Super Bowl, where Patrick Mahomes (one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play) was under constant duress without any reliance on blitzing. The Eagles’ defense achieved this pressure with just the front four. Mahomes was swallowed up at every opportunity and with the Eagles not blitzing, Mahomes had nowhere to throw the ball because they have a great secondary and have one extra player in coverage.

For the Dolphins, replicating this model could be the solution to handling Josh Allen, who has been a thorn in their side for years. Of course, we will need to add a lot more pieces but another positive for us is having defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver return for another year. Without a lot of talent with his unit, he still produced a top 10 defense and if we are serious about beefing up the defense, we can really cause some hell in 2025.