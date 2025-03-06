On Wednesday evening, Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that the Dolphins’ plan of attack this offseason will be very similar to last offseason. They are looking for value-free agents and mid-level signings, and smaller signings like they did last year with Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks.

Wolfe reported he is hearing Jevon Holland will get between $15 million and $20 million per season. While Miami has an interest in bringing him back, they probably won’t be willing to go that high on a contract to retain him. He mentioned the Panthers and Titans as two teams that seem to have an interest in Holland.

Top available safety Jevón Holland expected to have a very lucrative free agent market next week. More on Holland’s free agency, Tyreek Hill & #Dolphins offensive line outlook as they plan for life without star LT Terron Armstead. For @nflnetwork The Insiders with @RapSheet: pic.twitter.com/nKbJmj6ZPn — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 6, 2025

Last offseason Miami wasn’t flush with cash and cap space to make many moves, and they signed Aaron Brewer, Jonnu Smith, and Jordyn Brooks. I would say three under the radar signings that paid off for Miami.

They had to sign old men on one-year deals like Odell Beckham Jr., Jordan Poyer, and Shaquil Barrett to fill out their roster. They had to settle for and re-sign Isaiah Wynn instead of looking to upgrade the offensive line, and well, that didn’t pan out too well.

Then he signed five or six (I literally lost count) defensive linemen to replace Christian Wilkins, and all except one were cut by the end of training camp. The one they kept, Benito Jones, wasn’t any good last season.

If Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins front office is going to take this approach, let’s hope he has better success this time than he did with Beckham, Barrett, and Poyer and that long list of defensive linemen that amounted to nothing.