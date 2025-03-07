A new study by Betway has ranked NFL stadiums based on the number of concession stands available per 10,000 fans and per seating section, highlighting the venues that offer the best food and beverage access for game-day crowds.

Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, tops the list with an impressive 25 concession stands per 10,000 fans, ensuring attendees have ample food and drink options. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, follows closely behind with 23 per 10,000 fans, while Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions play, secures third place with 21.7.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles round out the top five, emphasizing a strong commitment to the fan experience.

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium ranks 25th with just 11.6 concessions per 10,000.

Here are the NFL stadiums ranking based on the study:

Rank Team Stadium Concessions per 10k 1 Chicago Bears Soldier Field 25.0 2 Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 23.0 3 Detroit Lions Ford Field 21.7 4 Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 21.5 5 Los Angeles Chargers/Rams SoFi Stadium 21.1 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium 20.0 7 Houston Texans NRG Stadium 19.7 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 19.4 9 Cleveland Browns Huntington Bank Field 18.1 10 Jacksonville Jaguars EverBank Stadium 16.9 11 New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome 16.8 12 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium 16.6 13 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 16.5 13 Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 16.5 15 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 15.5 16 Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 15.1 17 Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field 14.7 18 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 14.4 19 Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field 14.1 20 Kansas City Chiefs GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 13.3 21 Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium 12.9 22 Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High 12.2 23 San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 12.0 24 Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium 11.9 25 Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 11.6 26 Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 10.9 27 New York Giants/Jets MetLife Stadium 9.3 28 Washington Commanders FedExField 7.8 29 Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium 7.7 30 Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium 6.0

Notably, Lincoln Financial Field, home to the reigning champions, Philadelphia Eagles, offers 14.7 concessions per 10,000 fans, ranking 17th. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, falls closely behind (20th) with 13.3 concessions per 10,000 fans. Despite the Chiefs’ recent success on the field, the stadium’s concession availability is below the league median, potentially impacting fan experience during high-attendance events.

At the other end of the ranking, stadiums such as Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) have the fewest concessions per 10,000 fans, with 6.0 and 7.7, respectively, potentially leading to longer wait times for refreshments.

Fan experience remains a crucial part of the modern NFL game day, with stadiums continuously upgrading facilities to enhance convenience. To find out more about the stadium’s ranking and explore how a specific stadium performed, please visit: https://blog.betway.com/nfl/nfl-stadiums-with-the-best-concessions/