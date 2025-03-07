A new study by Betway has ranked NFL stadiums based on the number of concession stands available per 10,000 fans and per seating section, highlighting the venues that offer the best food and beverage access for game-day crowds.
Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, tops the list with an impressive 25 concession stands per 10,000 fans, ensuring attendees have ample food and drink options. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, follows closely behind with 23 per 10,000 fans, while Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions play, secures third place with 21.7.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles round out the top five, emphasizing a strong commitment to the fan experience.
Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium ranks 25th with just 11.6 concessions per 10,000.
Here are the NFL stadiums ranking based on the study:
|Rank
|Team
|Stadium
|Concessions per 10k
|1
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|25.0
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|23.0
|3
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|21.7
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|21.5
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers/Rams
|SoFi Stadium
|21.1
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|20.0
|7
|Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|19.7
|8
|Indianapolis Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|19.4
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|Huntington Bank Field
|18.1
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
|16.9
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Caesars Superdome
|16.8
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|16.6
|13
|Dallas Cowboys
|AT&T Stadium
|16.5
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|16.5
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|15.5
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Acrisure Stadium
|15.1
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|14.7
|18
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|14.4
|19
|Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field
|14.1
|20
|Kansas City Chiefs
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|13.3
|21
|Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12.9
|22
|Denver Broncos
|Empower Field at Mile High
|12.2
|23
|San Francisco 49ers
|Levi’s Stadium
|12.0
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|Nissan Stadium
|11.9
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|11.6
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|10.9
|27
|New York Giants/Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|9.3
|28
|Washington Commanders
|FedExField
|7.8
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
|7.7
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|6.0
Notably, Lincoln Financial Field, home to the reigning champions, Philadelphia Eagles, offers 14.7 concessions per 10,000 fans, ranking 17th. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, falls closely behind (20th) with 13.3 concessions per 10,000 fans. Despite the Chiefs’ recent success on the field, the stadium’s concession availability is below the league median, potentially impacting fan experience during high-attendance events.
At the other end of the ranking, stadiums such as Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) have the fewest concessions per 10,000 fans, with 6.0 and 7.7, respectively, potentially leading to longer wait times for refreshments.
