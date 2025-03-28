With the 2024 season coming to a close after Super Bowl LIX, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the NFL was in a quiet period. However, that could not be further from the truth. Fast forward one month and fan scrutiny has switched from players and coaches to front office executives as NFL Free Agency commenced in March.
With this in mind, the team at Betway wanted to find out which NFL General Managers are proving to be popular amongst their fans since free agency started and contracts started to be signed.
Using a social listening tool to analyze online posts since March 10th, the data found that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Gladstone had the most positive sentiment towards him at a whopping 96%.
While the Jags may not have had the best free agency, the high positive sentiment could reflect the fact that fans are prepared to be patient under the new leadership of Gladstone and first year Head Coach Liam Coen.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier was ranked as the joint 21st most popular NFL GM with a positive sentiment score of just 26%.
The table below highlights the positive sentiment for each NFL GM since the start of NFL Free Agency.
|Rank
|General Manager
|Team
|Positive Sentiment
|1
|James Gladstone
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|96%
|2
|Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
|Minnesota Vikings
|88%
|3
|George Paton
|Denver Broncos
|75%
|4
|Ryan Poles
|Chicago Bears
|70%
|5
|Eric DeCosta
|Baltimore Ravens
|60%
|6
|Brandon Beane
|Buffalo Bills
|50%
|7
|Adam Peters
|Washington Commanders
|49%
|8
|Darren Mougey
|New York Jets
|48%
|9
|Nick Caserio
|Houston Texans
|47%
|10
|Brett Veach
|Kansas City Chiefs
|45%
|11
|Brad Holmes
|Detroit Lions
|43%
|12
|Jason Licht
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|41%
|13
|Omar Khan
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|37%
|14
|Chris Ballard
|Indianapolis Colts
|35%
|15
|Eliot Wolf
|New England Patriots
|34%
|16
|Monti Ossenfort
|Arizona Cardinals
|31%
|17
|Andrew Berry
|Cleveland Browns
|30%
|18
|Les Snead
|Los Angeles Rams
|29%
|19
|Howie Roseman
|Philadelphia Eagles
|28%
|20
|John Spytek
|Las Vegas Raiders
|27%
|21
|Chris Grier
|Miami Dolphins
|26%
|22
|Mickey Loomis
|New Orleans Saints
|26%
|23
|Mike Borgonzi
|Tennessee Titans
|25%
|24
|Dan Morgan
|Carolina Panthers
|24%
|25
|Jerry Jones
|Dallas Cowboys
|22%
|26
|John Lynch
|San Francisco 49ers
|21%
|27
|Joe Schoen
|New York Giants
|20%
|28
|Joe Hortiz
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17%
|29
|John Schneider
|Seattle Seahawks
|15%
|30
|Duke Tobin
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11%
|31
|Brian Gutekunst
|Green Bay Packers
|10%
|32
|Terry Fontenot
|Atlanta Falcons
|9%