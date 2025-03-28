With the 2024 season coming to a close after Super Bowl LIX, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the NFL was in a quiet period. However, that could not be further from the truth. Fast forward one month and fan scrutiny has switched from players and coaches to front office executives as NFL Free Agency commenced in March.

With this in mind, the team at Betway wanted to find out which NFL General Managers are proving to be popular amongst their fans since free agency started and contracts started to be signed.

Using a social listening tool to analyze online posts since March 10th, the data found that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Gladstone had the most positive sentiment towards him at a whopping 96%.

While the Jags may not have had the best free agency, the high positive sentiment could reflect the fact that fans are prepared to be patient under the new leadership of Gladstone and first year Head Coach Liam Coen.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier was ranked as the joint 21st most popular NFL GM with a positive sentiment score of just 26%.

The table below highlights the positive sentiment for each NFL GM since the start of NFL Free Agency.