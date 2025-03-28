With the 2024 season coming to a close after Super Bowl LIX, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the NFL was in a quiet period. However, that could not be further from the truth. Fast forward one month and fan scrutiny has switched from players and coaches to front office executives as NFL Free Agency commenced in March.

With this in mind, the team at Betway wanted to find out which NFL General Managers are proving to be popular amongst their fans since free agency started and contracts started to be signed.

Using a social listening tool to analyze online posts since March 10th, the data found that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Gladstone had the most positive sentiment towards him at a whopping 96%.

While the Jags may not have had the best free agency, the high positive sentiment could reflect the fact that fans are prepared to be patient under the new leadership of Gladstone and first year Head Coach Liam Coen.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier was ranked as the joint 21st most popular NFL GM with a positive sentiment score of just 26%.

The table below highlights the positive sentiment for each NFL GM since the start of NFL Free Agency.

Rank General Manager Team Positive Sentiment
1 James Gladstone Jacksonville Jaguars 96%
2 Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Minnesota Vikings 88%
3 George Paton Denver Broncos 75%
4 Ryan Poles Chicago Bears 70%
5 Eric DeCosta Baltimore Ravens 60%
6 Brandon Beane Buffalo Bills 50%
7 Adam Peters Washington Commanders 49%
8 Darren Mougey New York Jets 48%
9 Nick Caserio Houston Texans 47%
10 Brett Veach Kansas City Chiefs 45%
11 Brad Holmes Detroit Lions 43%
12 Jason Licht Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41%
13 Omar Khan Pittsburgh Steelers 37%
14 Chris Ballard Indianapolis Colts 35%
15 Eliot Wolf New England Patriots 34%
16 Monti Ossenfort Arizona Cardinals 31%
17 Andrew Berry Cleveland Browns 30%
18 Les Snead Los Angeles Rams 29%
19 Howie Roseman Philadelphia Eagles 28%
20 John Spytek Las Vegas Raiders 27%
21 Chris Grier Miami Dolphins 26%
22 Mickey Loomis New Orleans Saints 26%
23 Mike Borgonzi Tennessee Titans 25%
24 Dan Morgan Carolina Panthers 24%
25 Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys 22%
26 John Lynch San Francisco 49ers 21%
27 Joe Schoen New York Giants 20%
28 Joe Hortiz Los Angeles Chargers 17%
29 John Schneider Seattle Seahawks 15%
30 Duke Tobin Cincinnati Bengals 11%
31 Brian Gutekunst Green Bay Packers 10%
32 Terry Fontenot Atlanta Falcons 9%

 