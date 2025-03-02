The 2025 NFL Draft is officially around the corner as another new month begins. Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier are currently attending this year’s performance combine in Indianapolis as they are taking a closer look into who they might select come the weekend of April 24th.

Currently selecting at pick #13, there are a number of routes Miami can go when picking their next foundational piece. The Dolphins are razor thin at a few spots, including the secondary, front seven, and guard. With a number of holes on the roster needing to be addressed this offseason, I wouldn’t put it past the front office to potentially call in a trade on Thursday night. Miami should have plenty of ammo to move across the board if necessary, as they currently hold ten total picks this year.

With an abundance of picks this year, management may very well decide to jump across the board. Given that Travis Hunter, Shedur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Abdul Carter seem to be the clear-cut top guys in the draft, a chance at snagging one of the other premier positional players could be a possibility.

What’s stopping us from trading some of our future picks for a young star like Will Johnson or Tetairoa McMillan?

Certain players may also fall down the board, which may give the Dolphins some incentive to move down as well.

Miami notably traded down in the NFL Draft ahead of the 2020 season when they dealt the Packers the #26 pick; the Dolphins would use that traded pick to select Noah Igbinoghene. They also traded their original top-three picks in 2021 to San Fransisco before trading with the Eagles again for the #6 pick they used to take Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins hit on their last first round pick last year, Chop Robinson who exploded onto the scene in the second half of the season and was in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Dolphins fans should hope for the same kind of success this spring if they want to compete for the playoffs in 2025.