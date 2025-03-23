The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL offseason with a clear objective: bolster their roster and position themselves as contenders in the AFC. They’ve made some moves in free agency to help solve their problem, most notably signing guard James Daniels, but there’s still a lot of work to be done, particularly when it comes to addressing the offensive line and safety positions.

While the Dolphins have taken steps to fill some critical holes, they remain far from a complete team, and the upcoming NFL Draft presents an opportunity to continue their rebuild with two pressing needs at the forefront: the offensive line and the secondary.

Despite the addition of James Daniels, the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line remains a primary area of concern. Daniels brings much-needed experience and stability to the interior of the line, and his signing provides a solid foundation. However, it would be naive to think that the Dolphins are in the clear when it comes to their offensive line issues. There are still multiple spots that need improvement.

While the signing of James Daniels provides a solid boost to the interior of the offensive line, the Dolphins still have work to do. The offensive line has been inconsistent for years, and even with Daniels on board, Miami needs to continue investing in protecting Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa’s success—and his health—depend on improved protection, especially after dealing with injuries in recent seasons.

To address Miami’s offensive line, the Dolphins should focus on a few standout prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Will Campbell from LSU is a highly athletic tackle who could provide immediate upgrades to the unit? While a tackle in college, Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas is likely to transition to guard in the NFL due to his strength and athleticism, making him a versatile option for Miami’s line. Lastly, Tyler Booker from Alabama, known for his solid play at guard, offers a reliable choice if Miami is unable to land one of the top tackles. Whether it’s Campbell, Banks, or Booker, these prospects could help solidify the offensive line and provide much-needed stability.

While the offensive line should be their top priority, the Dolphins must also address their safety position in the draft. The team’s secondary has shown vulnerability, particularly when it comes to deep coverage and consistency in the back end. Miami made strides last season, but they still lack a true difference-maker at safety—someone who can patrol the field, make plays on the ball, and provide leadership in the defensive backfield.

The Dolphins signed two new safeties in free agency, Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Both players have a few years of experience in the league but are now in a position to compete for starting roles rather than just serving as rotational players. While they bring talent to the table, Miami should still consider drafting a young safety who can learn from these veterans while also providing competition to push them. Adding a promising prospect would not only create depth but also elevate the entire group through healthy competition.

The Dolphins have made progress, but they are far from finished. A successful 2025 draft could provide the final pieces to complete a playoff-caliber roster. By investing in the offensive line and adding a game-changing safety like Starks, Miami can continue to build a team that is capable of contending in the AFC.