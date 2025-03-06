The team at Tankathon has released a three-round mock draft, and with the Dolphins having three picks in the Top 100, they have the Dolphins addressing a few key needs.

Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn St

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

The ultimate “whatever, whenever” player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league. Strengths Big, athletic, tough and competitive.

Carries a ton of alpha energy on the field.

Does whatever is necessary to help his team win.

Handled short-yardage runs with direct snaps and Wildcat looks.

Impressive early quickness and speed variance in his routes.

Hips are smooth getting in and out of his break points.

Doesn’t need much workspace to make the catch.

Unfazed by contact when securing contested catches.

Hands are natural, skilled and strong.

Runs the track and tags defenders on lead blocks.

Plays with strain and foot chop at the point of attack. Weaknesses Too easily contacted and redirected within the pattern.

Logged reps where he would coast or run nonchalant routes.

Will see limited separation as a vertical target.

Room for improvement with hand placement as a base blocker.

Hands get wide and grabby working up to second-level targets.

Round 2, Pick #48: Jonah Savaiinaea, G/T, Arizona

Overview

Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle. Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time. Strengths Dense frame with excellent thickness through limbs.

Patient with hands but fires them with timing and accuracy.

Uses posture and core to control rushers once he’s locked in.

Space-eating frame will be tough to beat quickly inside.

Able to shove angle blocks around with upper-body strength.

Does a nice job of finding and fitting up second-level targets. Weaknesses Has trouble sitting heavy and anchoring against bull-rushers.

Below-average recognition and response to twists.

Doesn’t bend and slide well enough to protect his inside edge.

Lacks leverage and hand placement as a drive blocker.

Falls off of base blocks due to inconsistent body control.

Round 3, Pick #98: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

Overview