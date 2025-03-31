The NFL is updating its uniform policy, allowing teams to wear their throwback uniforms (or alternate uniforms) up to four times per season. Previously, you could only wear them twice per season.

The million dollar question is now will the Dolphins take advantage and wear their throwbacks four times a season?

The short answer is YES, they should. But that doesn’t mean they will.

Let’s just cut through the crap, the Dolphins current logo is lacking. Is it bad? No, but it’s not great. And it’s not as good as their throwback logo.

The throwback logos of the 1970s and 80s (there is a slight difference between those; they are essentially the same) are elite—like top-of-the-line elite.

Even our division rivals say that the throwback Dolphins logo is one of the best in the NFL. It’s like the Chargers’ baby-blue uniforms. That should be their uniform. Any time the Chargers can wear the baby-blue uniforms, they are fools.

The Dolphins should max out all four times and wear the throwbacks four times per season. They should all be home games so the home fans can enjoy them.

Long-time fans of the Dolphins don’t even acknowledge the new logo; they only look at the throwback logo as the true logo. If Mr. Stephen Ross understood that he may build some goodwill with his fan base, but that is a different story for a different day.

The NFL is updating its uniform policy to allow teams to wear throwback or alternate uniforms up to four times per season. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPQOcIFnGA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 31, 2025

The Miami Dolphins have an iconic logo (the throwback logo) and they fail to use it full-time. Well, now they can use it up to 4 times a year and they better.

The Dolphins brand used to be one that other sports organizations were jealous of; it represented greatness and winning.

That has been burned to the ground and is no longer the case.

One way to build that back up is to go back to having an iconic look. A great look. Re-establish the brand.

The NY Yankees never changed their logo and colors.

The LA Lakers never changed their logo and colors.

The Boston Celtics never changed their logo and colors.

The Montreal Canadians never changed their logo and colors.

The Detroit Red Wings never changed their logo and colors.

Alabama Football never changed their logo and colors.

Notre Dame never changed their logo and colors.

Penn State never changed their logo and colors.

The Dallas Cowboys never changed their logo and colors.

The Pittsburgh Steelers never changed their logo and colors.

The Miami Dolphins should never have changed their logo or adjusted their colors.

It’s time to right this wrong in a small way and to wear the throwbacks 4 times a season.

And then the next step is to go back to that throwback logo full time!