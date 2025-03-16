Emmanwori has been a productive player in coverage despite some transition limitations that make him an unlikely candidate to play on the roof at the NFL level with any consistency. His feel in zone coverage is effective for sinking and mirror-throwing windows, and he’s nearly impossible to throw over in the red zone where space is constricted — despite QBs continuing to try.

Emmanwori is a plus tackler and a tone-setting player in the box, where he’s spent most of his play at South Carolina.

2025 NFL Combine Results

TBD

Positives

Zone coverage instincts and ball skills pop off the film with a feel for depth and angles with anticipation

Reliable tackler who runs the alley and attacks his fits with confidence from depth

1,600 snaps in the box or at nickel — he’s well versed in processing block development and route distribution in high traffic to take good angles and work through bodies

Negatives

Transitional quickness and hip fluidity are limiting factors that create difficulty with transitions in space — limiting his range on the back end

Lacks appeal as a slot coverage option against wide receivers due to high hips and long strides

Penalties and discipline took a leap in 2024, and he’ll need to mind his physicality in coverage

Background

Emmanwori hails from Irmo, SC, and played high school football for Irmo HS. There, he was a position-fluid defender who played predominantly MIKE linebacker and was credited with more than 230 tackles as a senior. Emmanwori was an All-State selection as a junior and earned a 3-star recruiting ranking (247 Sports) before choosing to stay in his home state and play for the Gamecocks.

Emmanwori assumed a spot in the lineup in the first possession of the first game as a true freshman after an injury and never looked back. He started 12 games that season and was named First Team Freshman All-SEC and Second Team Freshman All-American for his efforts. He’s been a fixture of the South Carolina secondary ever since.