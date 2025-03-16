NFL Analyst James Foster at The 33rd Team released a new mock draft, and with the 13th overall pick in Round 1, he has the Dolphins continuing to add to their secondary as the Dolphins look to rebuild that entire unit.
Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
“After losing Jevon Holland in free agency, the Dolphins take Nick Emmanwori, who lit up the combine. Emmanwori is a unicorn and one of the best athletes in this class, regardless of position. He plays safety, but is built like a linebacker and looks like a cornerback in man coverage.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a great one.
Strengths
- Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.
- Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.
- Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.
- Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.
- Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.
- Leaping and length help smother catch tries.
- Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.
- Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons.
Weaknesses
- Drifts through games without urgency at times.
- Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.
- Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.
- Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.
- Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.
- Average instincts and route anticipation.
The 33rd Team Scouting Report
Height: 6031 (verified)
Weight: 220lbs (verified)
Year: Junior
Pro Comparison: Kyle Dugger
Scouting Overview
South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori is a supersized safety who boasts good straight-line burst, explosive hitting power, and unparalleled length to crowd throwing windows and test the catch point.