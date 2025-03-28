The Miami Dolphins hold the 13th, 48th, and 98th picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Upon reviewing General Manager Chris Grier’s history, particularly in the middle-to-late rounds, the results have not been very favorable.
Looking at just the last three draft years, this is what the Dolphins drafts have produced:
2022
Channing Tindall, LB – This must be considered a bust, as he has seldom found the field.
Erik Ezukanma, WR – Aside from an occasional end-around that he has executed with some success, he has yet to produce at an NFL level.
Skylar Thompson, QB – There are no words to describe the failure of this pick.
2023
Cam Smith, CB – Another bust for a cornerback, following in the footsteps of Noah Igbinoghene.
De’Von Achane, RB – This was the only player from the 2023 draft class who has proven his worth.
Elijah Higgins, WR – Did not make the roster.
Ryan Hayes, OL – Remains on the practice squad.
2024
Chop Robinson, LB/Edge – Chop’s play improved as the season progressed and shows promise.
Patrick Paul, T – The jury is still out on him, as his time on the field has been limited, with Terron Armstead playing ahead of him.
Jaylen Wright, RB – Has shown promise but remains a work in progress.
Mohamed Kamara, LB – He was overlooked in the background for much of the 2024 season despite his high expectations on draft day.
Malik Washington, WR – Has demonstrated his ability to contribute to the roster and provide depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Patrick McMorris, S – One of the few safeties remaining on the current roster with some promise.
Tahj Washington, WR – Was on injured reserve for the 2024 season, so no NFL resume to speak of.
Therefore, the argument for trading down with one of the top three picks is to fill the rookie room with as many players as possible.
Instead of trying to make the perfect pick, Grier should focus on bringing in volume and hope to hit on players who were not necessarily at the top of the draft board and may have been overlooked.
I will be curious to see what Grier and the Dolphins’ team do in the war room on draft day.
