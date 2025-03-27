When I hear and see things about the Miami Dolphins, I often wonder if I am living in a bizarro world.

Nothing is ever normal about this team, and while I can’t blame Chris Grier or Mike McDaniel for this, it is just par for the course that every mock draft out there (the reputable ones from Kiper, Jeremiah, Brooks…etc) seem to have Miami selecting a left tackle in Round 1.

Why?

It makes no sense.

What was the point of drafting Patrick Paul in Round 2 last year?

Seriously, can you explain to me why we are taking Patrick Paul, who has no position flexibility, in Round 2 of the 2024 draft if we aren’t going to give him a chance to start and play?

He isn’t injured, and he wasn’t awful in 2024 (if you are going by the PFF numbers, realize that number looks bad because he was bad at right tackle, and that isn’t his natural position, and it hurt the overall number) in the limited time he saw. Oh yeah, he was selected in the second round!

A Top 60 draft pick!

Are we going to give up on him already?

Are we not going to give him a chance?

Kick the can down the road before the can was even opened?

Are the Dolphins so scary good that they can ignore 2nd round draft picks and they no longer matter?

I admit Patrick Paul may be a bust. But let’s find out first before we draft his replacement.

Here is the long and short of it: Terron Armstead may retire, or he may want to play in 2025. But in no way, shape, or form should he play for the Miami Dolphins.

And I don’t think he will. For one, he is old and often injured (which is the overarching problem with the Dolphins franchise and roster). Second, at the Combine in Indianapolis, before Armstead said he was taking a pay cut, Mike McDaniel said (paraphrasing) that Miami was moving forward without Armstead in their plans.

That was McDaniel speaking on truth serum. They don’t want him. So, even if Armstead said he wants to play, Miami will release him, and he will sign with another team.

The Dolphins also signed Larry Borom to replace Kendall Lamm as their backup swing tackle.

Yeah, yeah, I know his tape as a tackle with the Bears stinks. One, don’t blame me. I didn’t sign him. Two, that is who they view as their 2025 backup swing tackle.

So, if you draft a left tackle in Rd 1 to start over Patrick Paul, or to have such a short leach on Paul that he isn’t given a fair shot, then what Borom is now your fourth tackle on the depth chart? Why didn’t we just use that money we used to sign Borom to instead sign a guard or a better guard than Liam Eichenberg, then?

None of this makes any sense.

I know, I know. Many of you are saying, “Well, draft a left tackle in Rd 1, play him at guard, and if Patrick Paul stinks on toast, then move that draft pick to left tackle.”

Great, but the fact is that almost none of these tackles who will go in or around pick #13 have actually played guard before.

And don’t give me, “Well Laremy Tunsil did it…”. Yeah, that is the exception not the norm. Tunsil was going to go 1st or 2nd overall in that draft until that video came out and Miami got a gift from the football gods when a future Hall of Fame talent who can do anything (and probably do it blindfolded with one hand tied behind his back) fell in their lap.

So, that’s a bad example.

If Miami needs a guard, just draft a damn guard. Don’t draft a tackle, “HOPE” he can work out as a guard, and if not, then wait for Paul to fail so you can then use the 13th overall pick on the draft.

QUESTION: Miami drafts Kelvin Banks Jr (just for example). Great Left Tackle at Texas but has never played guard. You start him at left guard. He stinks and can’t play the position, but now Patrick Paul turns into a great left tackle. YOU JUST WASTED THE 13th OVERALL PICK IN THE DRAFT ON A GUY YOU CAN’T GET ON THE FIELD because Paul and Jackson are locked in at both OT positions!!

The scary part is that most of these draft gurus have Miami taking a left tackle in Rd. 1, and this may actually be a reality. Why? Well, it’s Chris Grier, and he has done crazier things.

I know there is a segment of Dolphins fans out there that wants this offensive line fixed once and for all. I hear you. I am one of you.

But let’s use logic here. Taking an offensive tackle with the 13th overall pick literally makes no sense this year!

Let’s give Patrick Paul a chance and re-evaluate in 2026.

I don’t think Tyler Booker is a scheme fit for Miami, but if the Dolphins took him at the 13th pick, I can live with it. Why? Because he is a guard who knows how to play guard, and we have an need for a guard.

Let’s not try to put the square peg in the round hole again. That never seems to work for the Miami Dolphins.