Today is March 8th, which means it is the 23rd anniversary of the Miami Dolphins trading for Ricky Williams.

That move changed the identity of the Dolphins franchise. Miami was known as a passing/finesse team when Dan Marino was the quarterback for many years, and in the year or two after Marino retired, the team really didn’t have a true identity.

The moment they acquired Ricky Williams, the Dolphins had their own identity.

It was a power-running football team that could also play defense. It was a team that would punch you in the mouth on offense and defense.

When you played the Dolphins, you knew what you would see that day; it was no surprise, no secret; it was who they were to their core.

Let’s fast forward to today; what is the Miami Dolphins’ identity?

Some would say they are a track team with speed everywhere that will look to spread you out and beat you with their speed. And that may be the case, but 2024 sort of debunks that, though, when you think about it.

The Dolphins offense couldn’t beat two high safety looks, so it had to settle for dump passes to De’Von Achane or look for Jonnu Smith underneath.

Yes, the Dolphins have speed, but they did a poor job utilizing it in 2024.

They have the potential for a big play offense, but it was just that in 2024, potential.

Essentially, the Dolphins had no identity, and heading into this upcoming 2025 season, they need to find one.

When you play the Philadelphia Eagles, you know what you will get: a power running game and a fierce pass rush.

When you play the Buffalo Bills, you know what you will get: an elite quarterback who is difficult to stop with a defense that will punch you in the mouth.

When you play the Detroit Lions, you know what you will get: a team that tries to impose their will both on offense and defense, that plays aggressively, and that has a head coach who coaches aggressively.

What are the Miami Dolphins?

Speed isn’t an identity.

In free agency and the upcoming draft, the Miami Dolphins not only have to fill holes and upgrade this roster’s talent, but they also need to find an identity.

What team do they want to be in 2025? While building around speed and having that be the sole focus of the roster construction isn’t my first choice, it’s at least a decision and an approach and one they should go ALL IN on if that is what they feel is best.

I would rather see this team build up their trenches and become a physical team with speed on the outside they can utilize.

The teams having success in this era are physical, and that is an area the Dolphins are lacking. Not to mention, it is a copycat league, and well, Miami should copy what the good teams are doing.

So, as we all navigate these next few months of watching the Dolphins adding new players to their roster, keep in mind being a successful team goes beyond just talent.

What are the Dolphins? Who are the Dolphins? What is their identity?

Until they answer that question, everything else is truly secondary.