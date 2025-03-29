The team at The Ringer has put together a round 1 mock draft, and if this were to play out this way, it would be a dream scenario for the Miami Dolphins as arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft falls to pick #13.

Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

“With Terron Armstead mulling his future, the Dolphins add to their offensive line, grabbing the reliable Membou here. The former Missouri star blocks with light, nimble feet and easy movement skills, traits he put on full display at the combine—running the 40-yard dash in 4.91 seconds (second best among OL) while jumping 34 inches in the vert (tied for fourth) and 9-foot-7 in the broad jump (best). He brings versatility to the Dolphins, boasting the athleticism and frame to play at tackle or guard.”

Overview

Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.

Strengths