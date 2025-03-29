The team at The Ringer has put together a round 1 mock draft, and if this were to play out this way, it would be a dream scenario for the Miami Dolphins as arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft falls to pick #13.
Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
“With Terron Armstead mulling his future, the Dolphins add to their offensive line, grabbing the reliable Membou here. The former Missouri star blocks with light, nimble feet and easy movement skills, traits he put on full display at the combine—running the 40-yard dash in 4.91 seconds (second best among OL) while jumping 34 inches in the vert (tied for fourth) and 9-foot-7 in the broad jump (best). He brings versatility to the Dolphins, boasting the athleticism and frame to play at tackle or guard.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.
Strengths
- Impeccable body control and poise in his pass sets.
- Keeps weight inside on kick-slides with easy redirect versus counters.
- Protects with independent hands and a fluid mirror.
- Twitchy hands cinch up rushers who get too close.
- Athletic and agile to stay connected to rushers around the arc.
- Sifts through moving bodies with good clarity to find his man.
- Acceleration and leverage to dig out of his grass.
- Controlled quickness helps to execute challenging blocks.
- Corrals and centers off-frame targets with upper-body power.
- Plays with an edge when finishing his blocks.
Weaknesses
- Far below height standards for NFL starting tackles.
- Inconsistent running feet under his hands as a drive blocker.
- Gets outreached and separated by long edge-setters.
- Not a deep bender and turns to leaning at times.
- Must prove his anchor against NFL speed-to-power rushers.
Bleacher Report Draft Profile
HEIGHT: 6’4″
WEIGHT: 332
HAND: 9¾”
ARM: 33½”
WINGSPAN: 82″
40-YARD DASH: 4.91
3-CONE: NA
SHUTTLE: NA
VERTICAL: 34″
BROAD: 9’7″
POSITIVES
— Twitched up, explosive mover with a dense, thick build
— Excellent raw strength and natural power
— Shows the range to beat widely aligned rushers to the spot, expand and remain balanced at the top of the QB’s drop
— Has the length to establish first meaningful contact on defenders to clench and end reps quickly
— Excels widening out, hooking and displacing the frontside end on wide zone runs
— Brings an imposing demeanor with the sustain skills and power to deliver body blows as a finisher
— Notable linear improvement in technique as the 2024 season progressed
NEGATIVES
— Will get caught short on his aiming points in the run game and/or overrun his target, allowing quick penetration on combo overtakes and reach blocks
— Tends to drop his eyes as defenders work off and attempt to slip his drive blocks leaving him overextended and off balance
— Will be tardy with strike timing against speed to power that exposes his chest and saps his anchor
NOTES
— Born March 27, 2004
— 4-star recruit from the 2022 class, per 247Sports
— 2024: AP Second Team All-SEC
— 29 career starts at right tackle
— Son of Cameroonian immigrants
— Accepted his invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl but was unable to participate in practice due to an illness
OVERALL
Armand Membou is a two-year starter at right tackle inside Missouri’s 57-43 run-pass split, zone-based run scheme. Membou turns 21 years old a month before the 2025 NFL Draft. Membou has a dense, thick build with very good arm length, athletic ability, power and competitive toughness.
Membou operated inside of a zone-based run scheme at Mizzou, where he excelled using very good quickness and his big body to cover up the frontside end, work his hips around to seal and kick out when necessary. He has the body control, jarring power and nasty demeanor to sustain, displace and dump defenders in the second and third phase of a block. Membou does show inconsistency in his aiming points on backside combination blocks where he will work too short or overrun his target, which leads to penetration. He also is susceptible to being over-aggressive on backside cut-offs, allowing slants and gap exchanges to cross his face.
In pass protection Membou glides out of his stance with the fluidity to expand his set points and maintain his balance up the arc to widen the corner with control against widely-aligned, high-side rushes with the redirect ability to cut-off inside counters. He shows good length and flashes of proper strike timing to establish first meaningful contact with his punch and anchor on command but will also get caught off-guard against speed to power, usually due to tardy hands.
Overall, Membou is a young prospect who is a loose, explosive mover with a dense, powerful build, good length, and a rugged demeanor that allows him to match up on an island in pass protection and deliver body blows as a finisher. There are rough edges with his aiming points and hands that lead to penetration and falling off of blocks that will need to get cleaned up. Still, his physical tools, pass protection skills and demeanor signal a year one starter with the runway to become an impact player at tackle or guard.
GRADE: 8.2 (Year 1 Starter – 1st Round)
OVERALL RANK: 11
POSITION RANK: OT1
PRO COMPARISON: Duane Brown
Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn