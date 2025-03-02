The NFL Combine is currently underway, and every NFL team is scouting the top talent for this year’s draft. Fans around the world are tuning in to see which prospects catch the eye of general managers, head coaches, and scouts from their favorite teams. As fans watch and teams gather as much information as possible, each organization is gaining a clearer picture of where prospects rank on their big board and what positions these prospects can help to address.

The Miami Dolphins need improvement in several areas, but one of the most glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball is the safety position.

This past season, the Miami Dolphins’ starting safeties were veteran Jordan Poyer and fourth-year player Jevon Holland. Simply put, both players underperformed and ranked near the bottom of their positions. While their struggles highlight a need for improvement, it’s worth noting that both Poyer and Holland are set to become free agents.

Currently, the Dolphins have just two safeties on the active roster, but they are primarily depth players and special teams contributors. As a result, Miami will need to sign at least three safeties, either through free agency or the draft, to fill out the position.

While the Dolphins need to sign three safeties to solidify their roster, the first player I’d like them to sign, well re-sign, is Jevon Holland. It’s clear that he didn’t have his best season last year, but he’s turning 25 in just a few days and still has plenty of potential and raw talent. The Dolphins can still make use of that potential moving forward.

While I’m unsure of the cost to re-sign Holland, I’d much prefer to see him suit up for Miami next season rather than any other team. That leaves the Dolphins with two more safety positions to fill.

One option that has intrigued many fans is safety Malaki Starks from Georgia. Miami has been linked to Starks since the end of last season, and many fans are hoping the Dolphins will draft him with the 13th pick in the NFL Draft. Starks was a key leader on Georgia’s defense the past few years, and he possesses the physical and mental tools to become a very good or even great safety in the NFL.

However, while the safety position is undeniably a glaring need for the Dolphins, there are other positions on the roster that also require immediate attention, particularly the offensive line. Miami’s offensive line has struggled in recent seasons, and adding a strong, reliable lineman is just as critical to the team’s success moving forward.

There is no wrong choice between addressing the safety position or the offensive line. Both are areas of significant concern that need to be addressed. But with the 13th pick in the draft, Miami’s primary focus should be on selecting the best player available—whether that’s a safety like Starks or an offensive lineman who can immediately make an impact.

The Dolphins can’t afford to miss on this pick, as it’s an opportunity to strengthen a key position on either side of the ball.

The Dolphins need to find their new Reshad Jones-type safety. During his time with the team, Jones was a dynamic playmaker—constantly threatening to intercept passes or deliver big hits. His toughness and versatility made him a game-changer for Miami. Since his departure, the Dolphins have lacked that kind of impact player in the secondary. While they’ve had solid safeties, none have consistently brought the same level of playmaking ability and physicality.

If Miami can find a player who embodies those qualities—someone who isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty and can make plays in both pass and run defense—it could be the missing piece for a defense on the rise. Once that’s addressed, they can focus on tackling their other needs.