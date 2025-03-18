As the dust begins to settle from the first wave of NFL free agency, a clearer picture begins to emerge in terms of what the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 offseason plans are. As is typical, they avoided splashing out big money on big names and opted for the familiar refrain of looking for a bargain on high-upside players with injury histories. They also decided to bring some players on expiring deals back Some appear to be solid moves, but some have left Dolphins fans scratching their heads.

Aaron and Josh are back to determine if the Dolphins are on the right course to improvement of if they are still on track to be…well, you can probably guess.

Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

