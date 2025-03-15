With the first full week of free agency coming to an end, how has Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier done? Is he making the right moves to not only save this franchise but also to save his own career? Or are we seeing any repeating patterns that should alarm us? Let’s dive in.

One of the most notable signings was James Daniels, a versatile offensive lineman who can play both guard positions. The Dolphins’ offensive line has long been a major weakness, and Daniels’ addition should provide immediate stability.

Another key move was bringing in wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He is a true red-zone threat and could be what we hoped OBJ might have been for us last year.

Grier also brought in tight end Pharaoh Brown and running back Alexander Mattison. Both can help with our short-yardage issues and provide much-needed depth.

On the defensive side, the Dolphins bolstered their secondary by adding Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, both of whom offer some upside but aren’t particularly flashy. However, with the departure of Jevon Holland, Miami needed to address the safety position, and both additions offer flexibility.

Finally, Grier signed K.J. Britt and re-signed Tyrel Dodson to help support Jordan Brooks. This should be an upgrade from what we had last year, especially with two years under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

While the Dolphins made some solid signings, there are also a few moves that may be giving some fans PTSD. The biggest concern revolves around the injury history of some of the new signings. Also, what might be more worrisome are the players Grier chose to re-sign.

Chris Grier chose to bring back offensive tackle Jackson Carman and offensive guard Liam Eichenberg. While Carman may have a little more wiggle room due to the sample size with the Dolphins, Eichenberg has unfortunately worn out his welcome with Miami fans.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Dolphins made a questionable move by signing Zach Wilson to a $6 million guaranteed contract to serve as a backup quarterback. Miami could have pursued a more reliable option for a similar or even lesser price, such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who brings more proven success, or Gardner Minshew, whose teammates seem to fight for. Both of these options would be a step up in terms of having a backup you can rely on if needed for a few games.

To place a grade on it, I’d give Chris Grier a B. Given the cap space and the number of holes we had to fill, I think he’s done a solid job. However, we’ve also seen some of his bad habits resurface once again.