It’s an annual tradition here at DolphinsTalk that I, Tom Ernisse, put on my General Manager cap and dive into the Miami Dolphins roster. This is my full-proof, iron-clad, ca n’t-miss, 110% correct way the Miami Dolphins need to handle this off-season and get this ship back on the right track.

The Dolphins started their offseason fairly quick, releasing 3 veteran players from the roster to free up cap space. Those players were RB Raheem Mostert, CB Kendall Fuller and TE Durham Smythe. Not only did that happen, Terron Armstead adjusted his contract to the veteran minimum and gave the Dolphins cap space to work with while he ponders if he wants to continue playing in 2025 for the team.

While all this was happening in the world of the Miami Dolphins, the NFL announced a major increase in the salary cap to $279,200,000 in 2025. This benefitted the Dolphins immensely as they became salary cap compliant even before the Terron Armstead news, sitting at $422,955 in available cap space.

Let’s dive into how the Dolphins can get creative with their cap space heading in to free agency starting on March 9th.

Restructure

Terron Armstead (LT)– The official number is not out as of today’s writing, but it was estimated by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald the move will give the Dolphins $14M. (Cap Space after move: $14,422,955)

Austin Jackson (RT)– Dolphins had a massive drop off in the run game and pass protection production once Jackson went out. He just signed his new contract and is still young. Makes sense to move some money. His restructure gives the team $7,302,000 in relief (Cap Space after move: $21,724,955)

Aaron Brewer (C)– Brewer was SOLID for the Dolphins last season, playing the most snaps of any center in the NFL. He is also a good pass/run blocker. Makes perfect sense to keep him around for a bit. A simple restructure frees up $3,990,000 in space. (Cap Space after move: $25,714,955)

Jordyn Brooks (LB)– Another great off-season signing last year. Brooks took the reigns from David Long Jr last year and never looked back. His physicality is welcomed, and so is his cap relief of $5,771,000. (Cap Space after move: $31,485,955)

Tua Tagovailoa (QB)– This will be the most controversial move but one that needs to be made to help the team. If the Dolphins maximize the restructure, it will give the team massive cap relief of $19,300,800. While I feel THEY WILL do this move, it will tie Tua to the team until 2027. If everything falls flat, the Dolphins (and whoever is running the show in 2026), will likely eat that dead cap in 2026 and start over. But for 2025, Grier and McDaniel will do what they have to. I would expect this one to be one of the final decisions. (Cap Space after move: $50,786,755)

Extend

Zach Sieler (DL)– There is nobody more deserving than Zach Sieler. He is playing way above his current pay grade. The Dolphins should award him with a year or two extension, which will reward the Dolphins $5,872,000. (Cap Space after move: $56,658,755)

Jason Sanders (K)– Sanders had a terrific 2023 and 2024. While they could move on, he has been good enough to keep. Offering a small extension will reduce the cap charge while giving him a small signing bonus. Keep the only consistent person on special teams these last few years. The move will create $2,196,000. (Cap Space after move: $58,854,755)

Cuts (In Summary and Total Relief)

These are self-explanatory. P Jake Bailey, LB Channing Tindall, LS Blake Ferguson, TE Julian Hill- Cap Relief $5,567,000 (Cap space after moves: $64,421,755)

In Summary

The Dolphins have other moves they can make to create even more cap space if they want to get greedy (I figure at least another 20M could be available with moves you hope they don’t make). They will be very aggressive in free agency, and in part 2 of this series, I will go through the Free Agents the Dolphins will pick up (remember, this is 110% the correct way). Thanks for reading. Be sure to check out part 2, which will be released very soon.