It’s now time for Part 2 of my my full-proof, iron-clad, can’t-miss, 110% correct way the Miami Dolphins need to handle this off-season and get this ship back on the right track. In this part, I will go into the Free Agent Targets for the Miami Dolphins.

Going back to part 1, I was able to create $64,421,755 in cap space. Now it’s time to put this cap space to work. Before we do this, let’s dive into the ABSOLUTE MUST HAVE’S going into free agency:

Team Needs:

Back Up QB, RB 3, 2 Wide Receivers, 1 TE, 3 Guards, 2 Tackles, 2 Defensive Lineman, 2 Linebackers, 4 Defensive backs.

Cap Space Effective: $64,421,755

QB

Sign QB Zach Wilson (26 years old) 2 yr, 8.5M, 3M Guaranteed

I know what you’re going to say/think. “Zach Wilson? Didn’t you watch him on the Jets”. So stop there. He was on the Jets and he also had a better record than Aaron Rodgers whom had more talent. Wilson is still an unfinished project and I believe still has upside. He is also athletic, which is needed behind this putrid OL. It’s also not a long term answer, but I would trust him for 4-6 games when called upon.

Other names to watch: Marcus Mariota, Tyler Huntley

RB

Sign RB Patrick Taylor (27 years old) 1 yr, 1.5M, 750K Guaranteed

The Dolphins love Achane and traded up for Jaylen Wright. But they do need to add another body to the room before the draft. Patrick Taylor has size, which is needed in the RB room. He also comes from the Shanahan tree, so he knows the run scheme and he’s going to come cheap.

Other names to watch: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Cam Akers

WR

Re-Sign ERFA Grant Dubose (24 years old) 1 yr, 985K

Dubose came over during the season off waivers and was injured late in the season. Since he is an ‘Exclusive Rights Free Agent”, he will come very cheap and will provide back on depth in the receiver room.

Sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey (27 years old), 1 yr, 2.5M, 1M Guaranteed

Dolphins need to add some size to the receiver room. Humphrey can be a good depth piece. I still believe Miami will be looking for a WR3 in FA, but bringing back Dubose and having Malik provides solid depth.

Other names to watch: Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, Demarcus Robinson

TE: NONE

Dolphins are more likely to draft someone of substance to pair with Jonnu than sign one in a weak free agent class. They should be asking for Michael Mayer from the Raiders, but that’s a story for another time.

OL

Sign Isaiah Wynn (29 years old) 1 yr, 2M, 1M Guaranteed

Dolphins like Wynn, so there is a good chance they bring him back on a similar deal like last year. Solid depth piece and will go into camp healthy.

Sign Teven Jenkins (27 years old) 3 yrs, 36M, 15M Guaranteed

First big “splash” in free agency comes in Jenkins. The Bears were aggressive in making two trades to fortify their line, Jenkins is now clearly available. He is a very good guard who can run and pass protect. Dolphins lost any chance at the biggest name in Trey Smith, but Jenkins is a damn good consolation prize.

Sign Mekhi Becton (26 years old) 4 yrs, 44M, 18M Guaranteed

Another former Jet? Yep. But this time, as a guard. Becton transitioned well to the inside playing for the Eagles. While the Eagles are far superior in just about every facet to the Dolphins, Becton will add size to the interior and give the Dolphins a fortified OL, opening options for pick 13 of the draft.

Re-Sign ERFA Kion Smith (26 years old) 1 yr, 1M

Another no brainer. Smith has experience in Miami and will come back cheap on a 1 year deal to be a back up swing tackle.

Other names to watch for: Aaron Banks, James Daniels

DL

Re-Sign Calais Campbell (38 years old) 1 yr, 8M, 5M guaranteed

Campbell was a godsend for the Dolphins last season. With a healthy Chubb back (?) and Jaelan Phillips (?), Campbell will truly become more of a rotational player for the Dolphins and can save gas for the stretch at the end of the season. If things don’t go well, they should trade him to get a late-round comp pick.

Sign Milton Williams (25 years old) 4 yrs, 72M, 38M guaranteed

Am I being overly aggressive? Yes. The Dolphins have to be. Want to be bullies, get bullies. Milton Williams will come to a similar system and will work real well next to Zach Sieler. If Chris Grier meant what he said, this move, plus the two OL moves will signal he was serious. Williams would be a tremendous pick-up.

Other names to watch: Solomon Thomas, Benito Jones

LB

Re-sign Tyrel Dodson (27 years old), 2 yrs, 12M, 4M guaranteed

Dodson was a great pick-up for the Dolphins last year. He was their second-best LB, and he was good in coverage. Re-signing at bare minimum gives you a solid role player/special teams guy. But I feel they will want him to pick up where he left off last year as a starter next to Jordyn Brooks.

Other names to watch: Dre Greenlaw, Malik Harrison, Willie Gay Jr

DB

Sign Jeremy Chinn (27 years old), 3 yrs, 18M, 5M guaranteed

Chinn rebounded from poor seasons in Carolina with Washington last year. He can play in the box to stop the run and is good in coverage. Miami needs to remake the safety room. It starts with a veteran who is still young and can continue to get better.

Other names to watch: Trevon Moehrig, Asante Samuel Jr, Talanoa Hufanga

ST: NONE

In Summary

Was I aggressive in the necessary positions? Will Grier make all these types of moves? Probably not. But if the Dolphins want to be taken seriously by this fan base, it starts by fortifying the trenches.

In my GM role, the team gets 2 starting interior offensive linemen and re-signing two others who have been here for practical pennies, which makes logical sense for depth. Also bringing in a guy like Milton Williams (going to have to spend big to get him away from Philly) would fortify the DL with Chubb and Phillips back. I don’t feel Miami will spend big at WR for a number 3, but I wouldn’t be surprised by an aggressive move. I only added depth pieces, believing Miami will find their 3 in the draft.

The team can go in many different directions to address the back up QB position, I want an athlete there. Wilson makes sense and he is cheap. Patrick Taylor is a depth piece and nothing more. Miami is set with the top 2.

Creating this cap space was helpful, there is still an additional 20M to be made if they desire to do so. So expect Chris Grier/Mike McDaniel to go all in starting Sunday night.