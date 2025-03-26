Let’s take a closer look at the performances of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Coach Mike McDaniel.



For this article, we will utilize the last three years of McDaniel’s tenure with Tua as a sample size.



The overall record stands at 28 wins and 23 losses.

The Dolphins’ December record was 0-4 in 2022, 3-2 in 2023, and 3-1 in 2024.



That shows improvement, although the team collapsed in the latter part of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.



In 2022, the Dolphins finished the regular season with a 1-5 record and were eliminated in the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills.



In 2023, the Dolphins finished the regular season with a 2-3 record and were eliminated in the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs.



In 2024, after starting the season with a 2-6 record, despite their starting quarterback being injured, they finished with a 6-3 record, ending the season with eight wins and nine losses and missing the playoffs.



In prime-time games with the entire NFL fan base watching, the Miami Dolphins, under Coach Mike McDaniel and led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, won two games with nine losses from 2022 to 2024.



The Dolphins were 4-0 in prime-time games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons under Coach Brian Flores.



So, how would you rate our current Coach and Quarterback using only these won-and-lost statistics?



Would we rate Coach McDaniel as one of the elite coaches in the league?



I don’t think so.



Is Coach McDaniel an excellent coach?



Ditto answer.



Is Coach McDaniel above average?



Maybe, with a stretch and after having a few adult beverages.



Average?



Yes, at best, Coach McDaniel is average.



How about our starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa?



Would you rate him elite?



Aah, not a no, but Hell no.



Excellent?



No, not really, as he has not proven himself to be excellent.



Above average?



Yes, probably.



I rate Tua as an above-average quarterback.



Is that enough to take this team to the Super Bowl?



That would be a remote possibility only with an outstanding supporting group of players, including playmakers on offense and defense.



With an average coach and an above-average quarterback, let’s enjoy whatever wins we have in 2025 and hope for a miracle if we expect anything different.