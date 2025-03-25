In a story that will never go away or die, it came out on Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (or his agent) allegedly told the Miami Dolphins organization after the 2021 season that it was “Him or Me” regarding then-head coach Brian Flores. Forcing the Dolphins to decide who to move forward with.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald shared the story on Twitter (X) Tuesday, stating Tua didn’t get Flores fired; he (or his agent) just gave the ultimatum to the Dolphins organization, and they had a decision to make whether to move forward with Flores or Tua, and they chose Tua.

Flores spent three seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, with a 24-25 overall record. In 2021, the team went 9-8 but missed the playoffs.

And for the record, just so we have clarity, Tua did not get Brian Flores fired. He did say “him or me.” Flores’ behavior to the owner, the GM, the CEO, the QB, the personnel, the coaches, the media (hand raised) got him fired. He did not know how to treat people with respect. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 25, 2025

And for further clarity because I’m privately getting some blow back on this. It might have been Tua’s agent, not necessarily Tua, who said “him or me.” I’ve never asked Tua directly about this, just heard it from third parties. Just being transparent — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 25, 2025

On February 1, 2022 Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and NY Giants claiming racial discrimination. As of March 1, 2023, this matter is now in arbitration with no end date in sight as to when the lawsuit may be settled.

Since leaving Miami, Flores has been an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers and is now the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Tua’s level of play has improved since Flores left, but he has failed to live up to the 5th overall selection of the 2020 NFL draft, playing in only one playoff game and missing numerous games during his time in Miami, specifically after Flores left.

Since Flores has left Miami, Tua hasn’t spoken well of his former head coach, including addressing the matter on the Dan LeBatard Show last summer in which he told numerous stories to pain Flores in a bad light.