Under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, though their performance has been lacking (especially last year and against playoff-caliber teams). Despite their explosive passing attack, the Dolphins have faced consistent issues in converting fourth downs with 2 or fewer yards, red zone efficiency, and overall situational football.

While it is certainly not a cure-all, an obvious solution to these problems may lie in one crucial area: unlocking the run game.

Short-yardage situations—especially on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1—can often make or break a drive. While the Dolphins have a high-powered passing game, their struggles to convert in these crucial moments have been evident. In short-yardage plays, defenses can key in on the pass, stacking the box and daring the Dolphins to run.

When the running game isn’t effective because Miami can’t run downhill, it forces them to resort to trick plays and quick passes, which increases the margin for error. The Dolphins can effectively convert these short-yardage situations and become a true RPO offense by establishing a strong run game.

A capable running back unit—especially with players like Devon Achane and newly acquired Alexander Mattison—can create consistent yardage gains, giving Miami more flexibility in these moments. Whether it’s through quick hitters up the middle or off-tackle runs, a reliable ground attack will prevent opposing defenses from stacking the box and forcing the Dolphins into predictable passing situations.

The Dolphins’ struggles in the red zone have been another hurdle for their offense. While their passing game can stretch the field between the 20-yard lines, their efficiency tends to drop once they enter the red zone. Defenses are able to tighten up, and without a viable threat on the ground, Miami often finds itself in a pass-heavy mode. As a result, the opposition can play tighter coverage and put more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

A robust running game changes this dynamic. When Miami can rely on its ground attack to move the ball within the 20-yard line, it forces defenses to respect both the pass and run. This opens up more options for play-action passes, misdirections, and other creative offensive plays.

Achane and Mattison are change-of-pace backs, so ideally, we’ll see less Achane trying to convert those short-yardage situations. This allows him to rotate out and stay fresh, maximizing his track speed and ability to break tackles.

One of the most significant benefits of an effective run game is how it impacts defensive scheming. In today’s NFL, defenses are increasingly playing a high safety look to prevent deep passes. Against a high-flying offense like Miami’s, this is often a natural counter to neutralize the explosive passing attack of players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, a strong run game requires defenders to creep down into the box, which opens up passing lanes for Tagovailoa and his playmakers.

For the Miami Dolphins, unlocking the run game is not just about putting up rushing yards—it’s about providing balance and improving overall efficiency. With a dangerous passing attack already in place, adding a reliable ground game will make the Dolphins even more potent and difficult to defend.

The run game’s success could very well be the ultimate key to unlocking the full potential of the Miami Dolphins’ offense and making them a serious contender in the NFL once again.