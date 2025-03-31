Long-time NFL draft website Walter Football has released its latest five-round mock draft. With seven picks in the first five rounds, Miami has addressed many needs on its roster.

Round 1, Pick #13: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

“The Dolphins had just one safety on their roster entering free agency. They signed Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, but the latter is just a backup.

Nick Emmanwori has very rare cover skills for a safety who is built like a linebacker. He also possesses terrific instincts.”

Overview

The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Strengths Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility.

Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.

Underestimating his range in space comes at a price.

Wingspan and ball skills like a five-star wide receiver.

Able to land punishing blows on catch targets.

Leaping and length help smother catch tries.

Has the speed to wipe out angles on wide runs.

Racked up solo tackles in all three seasons. Weaknesses Drifts through games without urgency at times.

Inconsistent downhill trigger in run support.

Block take-on and pursuit angles need improvement.

Gives too much ground to blockers instead of bypassing.

Hip tightness limits transition quickness in space.

Average instincts and route anticipation.

Round 2, Pick #48: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

“The Dolphins need some new cornerbacks with Jalen Ramsey aging out of the NFL.

Trey Amos is a tall cornerback with plus speed and athleticism.”

Overview

Long press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch. Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts. Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner. Strengths Possesses foot quickness and size to be a problem in press.

Plays with pro coverage agility and transition quickness.

Has body control and footwork needed to stay in phase versus NFL routes.

Twitchy burst and long arms help with catch disruption.

Plant-and-drive is sudden and without stall at the top.

Desired pacing, positioning and vision in Cover 3 looks.

Allowed sub-19 percent completion rate on throws of 20-plus air yards for his career, per PFF. Weaknesses Can be a little too quick to open hips to route movement.

Allows unnecessary separation from off-man coverage.

Needs better eye balance and decisiveness from off coverage.

Loses some ground when it turns into a flat-out foot race.

Plays receiver’s hands instead of the ball with back to the action.

Arm tackler and slow to get rid of perimeter blockers.

Round 3, Pick #98: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

“The Dolphins need to consider drafting a quarterback in the first few rounds, given Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history.

Riley Leonard has plus size, arm strength, and accuracy.”

Overview

Leonard has adequate size and is an above-average competitor with good toughness. However, he fails to hit the mark as a pro-caliber passer. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who falls more firmly on the side of grit than gifted. He can make controlled throws inside his comfort level, but his accuracy and timing dip when he has to work beyond primary reads. He’s relatively careful with the football in the red area and in the face of pressure. He can move the sticks with his legs on called runs or when pressured. Leonard is average as a field-reader and doesn’t have enough arm to beat NFL defenders on seam throws or outside the numbers. He needs a solid running game and advantages at the skill positions to function on a pro level, but even then his play might be more dependent on his legs than his eyes and arm.

Strengths

Adequate size with above-average poise and toughness.

Took great care of the football in the red zone over the last two seasons.

Identifies safety and proceeds accordingly in early stages.

Slides and climbs the pocket to elude and deliver.

Won’t make many costly mistakes when blitzed.

Mobility to exit the pocket and hurt defenses with his legs.

Gritty runner with good success rate on short-yardage carries. Weaknesses Needs more muscle mass to continue making plays on the run in the pros.

Slow operation time from setup to delivery on RPOs and three-step drops.

Not enough arm talent for impromptu, off-platform throws.

Accuracy and ball placement are too dependent on throw type.

Struggles beating coverage into windows beyond the first level.

Disappointing conversion rate as a third-down passer.

Deep throws come up short and force receivers to break stride.

Round 4, Pick 116: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

“This pick is obvious, given Miami’s inability to protect Tua Tagovailoa or open running lanes for De’Von Achane.

Logan Brown had the second-best shuttle time for any offensive lineman at the combine.”

Overview

Traits-based developmental tackle with only one full season as a college starter. Brown is high-cut but is unusually quick laterally and athletic in space for a player who plays so upright. He gets to zone-blocking landmarks and is forceful with move contact, but his pad level limits his consistency as a man-to-man blocker. His protection improved rapidly in-season, but he still needs to develop an inside-out approach with pass sets and learn to recognize rush games more quickly. The bad looks really bad but the good can look really good. The ceiling and floor are both moving upward and Brown has early swing tackle value with a chance to develop into an NFL starter.

Strengths

Former five-star signee with good size and great length.

Pass-sets with quickness and balance to gain ground or mirror inside.

Uses inside hands to throw a stiff, quick punch.

Quickness and athletic talent allow him to make zone blocks.

Lands with pop on contact when pulling or climbing. Weaknesses Only one full season as a starter.

Will need time to work on fundamentals and instincts.

Inconsistent body control when mirroring the rush.

Very bad habit of oversetting his run and pass blocks.

Defenders play under his pads and knock him off-balance at the point.

Straight-legged and defaults to waist-bending.

Round 4, Pick #135: Caleb Ransaw, S, Tulane

“Here’s another safety for the Dolphins, who are really hurting at the position.

Caleb Rogers was one of the top performers in the agility drills at the combine.”

Overview

Ransaw already plays with an NFL field demeanor, utilizing his good size and strength. He is terrific as a big nickel supporting the run but he might not have the cover talent to hold up in man coverage against NFL slot receivers. He’s capable in zone and might be rugged enough to line up over big slots and pass-catching tight ends. If he can’t hold up as a slot, a move to safety could be a comfortable transition. Ransaw has the tools to play as a pro, but scheme fit could decide his ceiling and productivity. Strengths Well-built with above-average play strength at the nickel position.

Physical with his route redirection underneath.

Fluid pedal and weave could be suited for split safety appeal.

Explosive with good top-end speed.

Reliable and tough as a nickel run defender near the line.

Strong with run-and-wrap tackle technique in space.

Has the mentality and experience to fit on special teams. Weaknesses Below-average footwork to slide and match the release.

Takes a beat before accelerating at the route break.

Coverage can get unnecessarily handsy as the route unfolds.

Below-average “turn-and-find” when his back is to the ball.

Will have to prove he can stay connected to shifty route-runners.

Round 5, Pick#150: Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU

“Given how weak the offensive line was last year, the Dolphins should consider spending three picks on blockers.

Garrett Dillinger is versatile in that he has some experience at left tackle, but mostly played guard.”

Overview

Guard prospect with burly, squared-off frame. Dellinger could offer center/guard flexibility and has tape filled with challenges from quality opponents across from him. He’s not really a people pusher, but he plays with good pad level, firmness into contact and consistent technique in the run game. He’s a notch below in pass pro, where his pass sets tend to be long and heavy, opening him to counters and twists. He throws his hands with purpose and generally absorbs power. He’s functional in all blocking schemes as a likely backup who can provide quality starts if needed. Strengths Comes from athletic bloodline with a family full of college athletes.

Gets out of his stance with proper pad level and firm contact.

Patient to read defender’s movement before catching and trapping him.

Operates with consistent technique working double teams.

Keeps hands inside the opponent’s frame and grips tight.

Fires heavy hands to rattle pass rusher’s pads. Weaknesses Modest wingspan could hinder his ability to sustain NFL blocks.

More of a neutralizer than road grader as a drive blocker.

Sluggish reactive movements to pass and reset against twists.

Vulnerable to long bull rushers challenging him straight up.

Below-average range and reach to redirect rushers on his edge.

Missed multiple games with injuries in 2022 and 2024.

Round 5, Pick #155: Seth McLaughlin, G, Ohio St

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see another offensive line pick to Miami.

Seth McLaughlin is a tough, intelligent technician.”

Overview

Highly intelligent center-only prospect coming off of an Achilles tear. McLaughlin has his itinerary fully mapped pre-snap but makes quick alterations when needed. He’s gritty with good core strength. He has the range and radar to pull effectively and operates with timing on work-up blocks. He lacks ideal knock-back pop at the point and his block sustain could take a small downturn against NFL power. He’s technically sound in protection but a lack of length and range causes it to get leaky when rushers find his edge. His injury status could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the makeup and consistency to make it in the league.

Strengths