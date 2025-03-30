In his first year as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2024, Anthony Weaver was handcuffed.

Two of his top edge rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, were injured and missed most of the season.

One of the top free-agent additions, Kendall Fuller, missed half of the season due to a variety of injuries.

His best defensive tackle, Zach Sieler, missed some games early in the year because of a freak eye injury.

A usually reliable off-ball linebacker, David Long Jr., saw a major decline after being one of the best players on the team in 2023.

Still, despite all of the turmoil, Weaver was able to guide the defense to only allowing 21.9 points per game which was ninth best in the NFL and 314.4 yards per contest which was sixth best in the league.

Those stats are pretty good, considering what Weaver was given to work with.

Luckily for Weaver, he will have some more pieces to work with this season.

Chubb and Phillips should be ready for the whole season and along with the emergence of another first rounder, Chop Robinson, Miami should have one of, if not the best, edge rushing rooms in the NFL.

Sieler is back to anchor the interior of the defensive line and he might have Calais Campbell back with him.

Additionally, the defensive tackle room is sure to be upgraded in the draft with someone like Kenneth Grant, Alfred Collins or Walter Nolen joining the room to boost the depth and give Sieler a running mate for years to come.

The off-ball linebacker room has some fresh new faces in it too as Willie Gay Jr. and K.J Britt have joined Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks to give Miami its best linebacking corps in a long time.

Not only are they versatile, but Gay Jr. and Britt will help Miami’s blitz package, run defense and upgrade the floor of the special teams unit.

In the secondary, Jalen Ramsey will be back to anchor the unit alongside Kader Kohou, as the former undrafted player will handle nickel duties.

If Miami doesn’t take a defensive tackle early, expect the Dolphins to address the cornerback and safeties room as while there is talent on the Dolphins in these position groups, they are missing one more standout each.

Look for Will Johnson, Jahdae Barron, or Malaki Starks early, and potentially Billy Bowman, Jaylen Reed, Shavon Revel, Trey Amos, or Azareye’h Thomas later.

Any of these players will upgrade the secondary, and along with players such as Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, Miami will be more versatile in this area in 2025.

Put all these position groups together, and Weaver should help the Dolphins field a top-5 defense or better this year.

That would be a welcome sight for Dolphins fans.