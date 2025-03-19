Stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry (Butch) Wilmore splashed down in the Gulf of America (Mexico) at 5:57 pm Tuesday.



The astronauts were in space for nine months.



It was not intended to be that long.



As they splashed down into the Gulf waters, a “pod” of dolphins appeared.



To Buffalo Bills fans, Dolphins are not Fish; they are Mammals!



The signs posted by the “Bills Fans” that say “Squish the Fish” are meaningless.



The dolphin’s pod surrounded the vessel, “Dragon,” and stayed nearby until the spacecraft was safely on the ship, where the astronauts would exit the aircraft.



“Dragon” is a Space X-built vessel, and although I am not a fan of Elon Musk, Boeing designed the ship where the astronauts were stranded.



Coincidentally, I saw an interview with a non-college graduate who is a self-made millionaire.



The interviewer asked him what advice he would share with young entrepreneurs.



He had a fascinating answer.



He said you must take chances, as Space X does, even though some rockets fail and burn to the ground.



He said you will never achieve your goals without taking risks and expecting that not all attempts will succeed.



Wise words, indeed.



The dolphin pod surrounding the spacecraft took a risk as if protecting a situation they instinctively knew was critical.



After many years of research, the self-made millionaire said that Boeing created its spacecraft.



It failed at its most important mission.



Space X created its spacecraft after many failed attempts, allowing its engineers to perfect it.



So, a lesson for the Miami Dolphins’ top brass: what decisions will you make?



Safe decisions as you have thus far in the 2025 off-season?



Or make decisions as if the team is in a desperate situation.



And not winning a playoff game in twenty-five years is a desperate situation.



