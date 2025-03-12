General Manager Chris Grier made a move on the first day of free agency, leaving Dolphins fans perplexed.



Chris Grier signed Quarterback Zach Wilson, a standout at Brigham Young University and the New York Jets’ second overall pick in the 2021 draft.



Many fans would have preferred Marcus Mariota or possibly Jameis Winston.



The decision to sign 25-year-old Zach Wilson, 6’2″ and 214 pounds, was a bit of a surprise.



It was completely unrealistic that the Dolphins would have bid for Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson.



The Miami Dolphins are fully committed to Tua Tagovailoa through at least the 2026 season.



Tua is not going anywhere anytime soon.



And given the disaster we experienced last year with Skyler Thompson or Tyler “Snoop” Huntley as our backup quarterbacks, we have nowhere to go but up.



Although I am not a big fan of Zach Wilson, he could execute Coach Mike McDaniels’ playbook to win some games.



As much as we want Tua Tagovailoa to stay healthy in 2025 as he did in 2023, that is simply a pipe dream.



It is a foregone conclusion that Zach Wilson will be under center sometime during the 2025 season.



As host Josh from the “Same Ole Dolphins” podcast has remarked, the New York Jets picked Zach Wilson as the second overall pick for a reason.



Yes, there have been “busts” with quarterbacks chosen that high, Trey Lance probably being the most recent example.



At least, this move puts the Miami Dolphins in a position where, should things go south with Tua Tagovailoa, we may have Tua’s successor.



If Chris Grier, “God forbid,” decides to restructure Tua’s contract, tying us to him for multiple years after 2026, then the logic of signing Zach Wilson is moot.



Then again, Zach Wilson, chosen so high in the draft, certainly has a chip on his shoulder and would not have signed with Miami if he had thought that he would warm the bench for many years.



Zach Wilson is a bit arrogant and cocky and has been humbled somewhat by his poor start in the NFL.



But Zach Wilson has something to prove.



We will soon discover if he can prove his worth with the Miami Dolphins.