What Is the Best Casino Game to Make Money? Top Choices for Big Wins

The best thing that has happened in the 21st century is earning a living from what one is passionate about. Casino enthusiasts, for instance, don’t simply enjoy the thrill of gambling; they have the potential to win money.

“Skill is the ability to take advantage of luck,” says poker legend Doyle Brunson. The question then is, is it just luck? Or are some games offering better odds and strategies that can tilt the advantage in a gamer’s favour?

If you’re unsure which game offers better odds, this guide will break down the top five best casino games players earn from the most. We’ll talk about odds, strategies, and potential payouts for the best casino games to win. Read on to learn more.

Top 5 the best casino game to make money

There’s an art to earning at the casino tables. The well-meaning gambler would do well to know that not all games are created equal. Odds vary, house edges differ, and each requires its own winning strategy.

With the Casino Games market projected to surpass $8.4 billion in 2022, the savvy player can get their share of the cake. Below are the top five casino games players can get the best money-making chances:

Blackjack

This game stands out as one of the most popular casino games for players who want to make money. Its unique selling point is its low house edge and strategic depth. The player who masters when to hit, stand, split, or double down can reduce the house edge to as low as 0.5%.



Blackjack strategy is player-friendly. It offers a mix of luck and decision-making. It rewards players who understand patience and consistent practice. It’s no wonder over 20 million people play blackjack at casinos worldwide. Blackjack has been dubbed the “king of table games” in U.S. casinos. The American Gaming Association reports it as one of the most played table games.

Why Blackjack?

Favourable house edge: Blackjack is one of the few casino games that gives players a fair chance. In most other games, the house has more advantage.

Strategy Matters: Blackjack isn’t a pure luck-based game. A player’s skill and decision-making can influence the outcome.

Roulette

This is another casino game where players can make money. The house edge for this game varies sometimes. In European Roulette, it is 2.7%, while American Roulette has a house edge of 5.26%.

Based on industry breakdowns, over 30 million dollars are spent on roulette every year.

Winning Strategies for Roulette

Stick to even-money bets: It’s a much safer strategy to bet on odds that give a nearly 50% chance of winning. Examples include betting on red/black, odd/even, or high/low.

Try the Martingale system: Players who wish to use this strategy must have a solid bankroll if they wish to double their bets after each loss.

Avoid single-number bets: Higher payout? For sure. But the probability of winning? Not so much.

Baccarat

This straightforward game is a favourite among high-rollers and casual players. Players prefer baccarat because of its simple gameplay. There is no need for complex strategies; just bet on a player, banker, or tie.

Baccarat also has the lowest house edge of all casino games. According to the Center for Gaming Research, the best bet in Baccarat is on the banker. This is due to its low house edge of just 1.06%.

Slots

Of all the casino games available, slots are considered the most luck-based games. However, players who know to go with casinos that offer high Return to Player slots can increase their chances of making money.

In some casinos, slot games can have RTPs of 96% or higher.

Tips for Winning on Slots

Take advantage of bonuses: Casinos that offer slots also offer free spins and promotions to extend playtime and winning chances.

Target high RTP slots: Games like Mega Joker stand out with a 99% Return to Player rate, which means better chances to win.

Manage bankroll wisely: It’s best to set a loss limit when betting to avoid losing one’s winnings.

Poker

This may be the most balanced game of them all. What drives poker’s popularity is how it combines strategy, skill, and luck. This is one of the games with the most psychological shenanigans. Players compete against each other, trying to play their cards better and read their opponents.

According to the experts at CasinoCanada, “poker typically favours skilled players over less-experienced opponents. Beginners should opt for low-stakes games or check out minimum deposit casinos that allow them to experience the game without risking significant amounts of money. Even better is to choose establishments that offer a $10 casino bonus to start playing poker.”

Final Thoughts: What is the best casino game to make money?

The winning formula in online casinos is to choose skill-based games with the lowest possible house edge. Players whose strengths lie in strategy may prefer Blackjack, poker, and baccarat. On the other hand, people who prefer simple gameplay prefer roulette and high RTP slots.

“Gambling is not about how well you play the games, it’s really about how well you handle your money,” says gambling expert John Marchel. Understanding how odds work and how to apply strategies can significantly increase anyone’s chances of making money at online casinos.