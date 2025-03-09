San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders last week in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

This major move for both teams showed a shifting of the tide in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers, who appeared in the Super Bowl just 13 months ago, moved on from one of their star weapons. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders, fresh off an NFC Championship appearance, added size and depth to their receiving room by way of a one year rental.

However, it isn’t just this trade that should pique the interest of Dolphins fans. Rather, it’s the construction of the team, and particularly the way Washington uses their eligibles, that I think Miami should take note of heading into free agency.

In a way, the 2024 Commanders showed a version of what Mike McDaniel hopes Miami could be. The quintessential RPO offense, led by an efficient point guard spraying out to weapons on the perimeter to stay ahead of the sticks.

It’s when we look deeper at Washington’s roster that we see how this is possible.

Positionless Football

Kliff Kingsbury‘s Washington Commanders are a positionless offense. Sure, they trot out players labeled as “wide receivers,” “running backs,” and “tight ends.” However, each of these players had multiple skill sets, leaving defenses guessing run or pass.

For instance, their backs, Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler, each possess more than the typical running back skillset. Their ability to pass protect, and catch from a backfield or slot alignment makes it all the more difficult for defenses to decipher what Kingsbury will call from their “pony” (2 halfback) personnel.

Their receivers also offer more all-around traits than the mean at their positions. Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin were phenomenal when blocking on the perimeter in the divisional round. This, when combined with their speed and tackle-breaking ability, swung the door open in Washington’s favor.

Tight End was more of the same story. John Bates gives the traditional Y skillset, which even further presented run in passing situations (something Miami desparately needs).

Get More Versatile

The NFL is moving towards more positionless skill sets, with players able to occupy multiple spaces. Miami’s 2024 roster reflected the opposite of this, with two undersized perimeter receivers, a tight end who is more of a big slot than in-line player, and a collection of young running backs who lead the charge in the versatility category.

In combination with Miami’s attempt at outside zone and crack toss plays that emphasize perimeter blocking, it’s not shocking that McDaniel and company had their worst season from an offensive output perspective.

If Miami is to change this for the better, they MUST move toward sustainability. This means bringing in players who fill multiple roles in order to throw defenses off their game.

It’s a tall task for a team that already employs two expensive receivers, but going into the bargain bin for versatile players who can fit into certain packages may be an endeavor that wins on the margins, which Miami must do this offseason if they are to be successful in 2025.